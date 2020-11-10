Only Krum middle schoolers and children in employee child care remained unaffected by Krum ISD campus closures by Tuesday afternoon.
A total of 43 students and staffers were actively infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon, according to the district’s website.
A letter sent to parents Monday announced the Early Education Center, Dyer Elementary School and Krum High School would close beginning the following day. Students would be able to return to in-person classes on Nov. 30, when the district is set to return from Thanksgiving break.
That resembles a similar move announced Sunday in Sanger ISD.
Krum ISD parents and students Tuesday were met with another district letter, which let them know Dodd Elementary School would close down at the end of the school day. It instructed fourth and fifth graders to take their school-issued computers home with them at the end of the day.
“2nd and 3rd-grade teachers will be reaching out with instructions on accessing remote learning soon,” the letter continued. “If your Dodd 2nd or 3rd grader needs a Chromebook to participate in remote learning, please respond directly to this email.”
Those students would also be expected to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.
Meals for remote learners will be available each school day outside of the Early Education Center from 8:30-10 a.m.
Interim Superintendent Mike Davis, in a supplemental letter dated Tuesday, explained some of the rationale behind the mass migration of about 300 students to online learning.
He pointed to the North Texas Fair and Rodeo and Halloween parties as possible culprits for the recent surge in infections. He urged families to practice social distancing at all times.
He did not mention the importance of wearing masks.
Davis did warn families that sending students home means district employees with children in the district might have to work from home, as well.
“This results in a shortage of teachers and support personnel who are unable to continue their duties, although in some cases, working from home is an option,” Davis wrote.
Additionally, he said, it is nearly impossible for the district to hire substitute teachers.
“We are asking you to bear with us as we navigate this pandemic, as we are bound by Texas Education Agency to follow [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s] guidelines.”