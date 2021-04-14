Denton County Public Health claims to have the most accurate COVID-19 death tally for the county, but its process is slow enough a significant delay has become commonplace.
As of Tuesday evening, DCPH had confirmed 479 Denton County residents had died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 735 such deaths by the same time, leaving a 256-death gap between the two entities.
Jennifer Rainey, a DCPH spokesperson, reiterated Tuesday her department’s explanation for the gap: The state counts deaths based solely on death certificates, but DCPH does an epidemiological investigation into each suspected COVID-19 death.
She confirmed that 150 suspected COVID-19 deaths counted by the state had been ruled out by DCPH investigators by Tuesday afternoon. The causes for those eliminations vary, she said.
“It can be because [the deceased] did not reside in Denton County ... but expired in Denton County,” Rainey said. “Or it can be because of their medical diagnosis didn’t show that COVID was the continued cause of death.”
Put simply, epidemiologists determined some of those marked of COVID-19 deaths were infected by the virus — and suffering from symptoms of the disease — but they were killed by something else.
She said the most common reason a death was ruled out was due simply to mismatched jurisdictions, where somebody who didn’t live in Denton County died of COVID-19 here.
In those cases, DCPH reached out to those persons’ true counties of residence to report their deaths. Rainey said it was less common for DCPH to learn of Denton County residents’ deaths from officials in other counties.
Rainey said Marty Buchanan, DCPH’s health authority, makes the final determination on each COVID-19 death once epidemiologists have concluded their investigations.
She said some investigations are finished in a few days but others take up to six weeks. The most common holdup comes from the delay in receiving related medical records for the deceased.
She could not confirm or estimate how many investigations the county’s epidemiologists had going Tuesday. Even discounting the 150 non-COVID-19 deaths found in Denton County, there is still a gap of 106 deaths between local and state figures.
Following DCPH findings, that puts the current confirmed deaths, as well as those currently under investigation, somewhere between 479 and 629.