Several local makers and stores have started producing cloth face coverings for sale.
While not medical grade, face masks can reduce the spread of germs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Online, Rose’s Costumes has patterns to make cloth masks and has started an initiative for people to make and donate masks to essential workers.
Several local businesses are also selling face coverings. Lucky Lou’s has masks for sale online with proceeds benefiting staff. Masks can be shipped or picked up at the bar during designated hours. Local print shops also have online stores, including Norman Roscoe and PINT Services.
East Side, Miss Angeline’s and Oak St. Drafthouse are also selling face coverings online. The staff will deliver masks from online orders within city limits, or masks can be shipped.
In store, some local retailers have masks for sale during operating hours including Midway Mart, 406 W. Hickory St.; The Bearded Monk, 122 E. McKinney St.; and Susie’s Snack Shop, 507 S. Locust St.