It’s easier when borrowing a few tips and etiquette from experienced runners and bicyclists, especially since Denton isn't as crowded as some other cities, such as Dallas, that are struggling with this problem.
First, set yourself up for success. So unless your exercise partner is also someone you’re living with, go solo or take the dog, if they are able. Second, choose your path carefully. Denton has miles of trails, but if you see people on the trail already — the popular loop at South Lakes Park, for example — consider visiting another trail or go at a different time.
Here’s a helpful way to think about keeping that safer 6-foot distance: If you could stick your arm out at the same time as the person you're passing and you would be close enough to touch fingers, get a little farther away.
Online tools like mapmyrun.com and mapmyride.com can help you plot a path around town and even discover a new part of the city. In some places, keeping a safer distance on streets and sidewalks may be easier than on park trails. Single-track trails through the woods probably require the most care. Avoid them if you’re not sure. A bad fall could end up diverting needed medical resources.
Keep right in general and pay attention to your surroundings — important advice for walkers as much as joggers and cyclists. Experienced joggers and cyclists will look ahead to avoid accidental incursions. As always, sounding a pleasant bell or shouting out “on your left,” “on your right” or “bike back” can alert the individual ahead that you’re approaching.
(Yes, Virginia, that means everyone should leave those noise-canceling headphones you got for Christmas at home. Keep the earbuds out of at least one ear so that you can hear and respond to what’s going on around you.)
If deviating from the course seems necessary, just be that polite person and create the distance for safe passing, particularly when coming upon young families and older walkers.
Obviously, don’t head outside if you are showing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection (persistent cough, fever, trouble breathing). If you are quarantined because someone else in your house has the virus and is in isolation, you are prohibited from going outdoors to exercise at all.
SOURCE: mapmyrun.com