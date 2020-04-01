In short: It depends, and scientists aren't sure about every type of surface.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is detectable on a variety of surfaces after anywhere from a few hours to a few days post-exposure, according to a study published in mid-March.
The study was authored by researchers from the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UCLA and Princeton University and was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The coronavirus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, and droplets containing the virus were found hanging in the air for roughly the same amount of time.
Copper surfaces had the virus on them for approximately four hours. Cardboard had samples for up to 24 hours.
Much like the SARS virus that emerged nearly two decades ago, scientists charted an "exponential decay" in the new coronavirus discovered in 2019.
For example, researchers found the virus on plastic and stainless steel for two or three days after introduction, but the half-life of the virus on each surface was estimated at 6.8 and 5.6 hours, respectively.
The study did not directly address viral survivability on clothing or fabrics.
If you think clothing has been exposed to germs, the United Kingdom's National Health Service recommends washing clothes at higher temperatures and using a product containing bleach to clean them. The advice is not specific to COVID-19.
County officials did not respond to requests for comment on this topic by Wednesday evening.