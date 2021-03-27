Roughly 35,000 people added their names to Denton County Public Health’s vaccine interest waitlist from Tuesday until Friday afternoon.
In an announcement Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott opened eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to everybody at least 16 years of age beginning March 29. Following Abbott’s announcement, Denton County the same day opened its vaccine waitlist to the same group.
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates there are 697,330 such people living in Denton County. The department had tallied a total of 189,571 first-dose recipients and 105,249 fully vaccinated Denton County residents by Friday afternoon.
Just under 3.5 million Texans had been fully vaccinated by that time.
Jennifer Rainey, a spokesperson for Denton County Public Health, said the county’s vaccine waitlist began accepting all adult applications roughly four hours after Abbott’s announcement Tuesday, and somewhere around 13,000 people had added their names by the end of the day.
“We didn’t really know what to expect,” Rainey said.
The surge continued with another roughly 11,800 sign-ups the following day. That is within the approximately 10,000-12,000 vaccinations a day DCPH has managed to perform recently.
That surge meant not everybody who signed up received an update from DCPH within the normal 24-hour timeframe with updates coming closer to 48 hours later in some cases.
Despite that, some of the newly enrolled people can expect to begin getting their shots through DCPH this coming week. Rainey said the bulk of new sign-ups should expect to get their first shot sometime in the next two or three weeks.
The governor’s announcement came at a somewhat fortuitous time for DCPH because the department had sent out invitations to nearly all of the approximately 413,000 people on its waitlist. That number has since grown closer to 450,000.
DCPH allows people living outside of Denton County to sign up, which is a stipulation that came along with its increased vaccine supply when it was named a vaccination hub by the state government.
Additionally, there are many other entities vaccinating folks throughout the county, some of which were even offering same-day vaccinations for those who signed up this week.