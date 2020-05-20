Yes. The library hopes to boost this capability soon as part of its continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, since the library interiors are currently closed to the public.
Right now, patrons able to park in the first row outside South Branch Library don't even have to leave their cars to access the Wi-Fi there. At North Branch Library and Emily Fowler Library, patrons can access the Wi-Fi from benches beside the building.
Before the libraries closed in March, hundreds of library visitors accessed the Wi-Fi on their own device every month.
Jennifer Bekker, the city's director of libraries, told city leaders this week that the library expects some Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to help pay for a stronger signal outside the building. The funding is coming via an allocation to the Texas State Library.
Although in high demand, the library's mobile hotspots are still circulating through its curbside service, as are other library materials. Bekker has said the library hopes to acquire additional hotspots for checkout, but does not expect to receive them until fall.
The library's next phase of reopening would be admission by appointment, but officials have not announced a timeline when that service would begin.