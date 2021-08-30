Coronavirus infections more than tripled this past week in Denton ISD schools, during which the district announced a mask mandate.
Some parents have loudly decried the policy as an overreach, but it is functionally identical to the district's previous stance that mask-wearing is optional while on campuses.
Other parents have called for a stricter response from the district, but DISD maintains it isn't willing to violate Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on local mask mandates any more than court actions allow.
Non-compliant students face no disciplinary measures if they don't wear masks, and the district has a process for becoming exempt from the policy altogether.
Julie Zwahr, a DISD spokesperson, confirmed via email Monday that no formal exemption process exists for those wishing to opt out of the district's updated mask policy, which leaves only informal exemptions.
Despite that, Zwahr said compliance had drastically increased since Superintendent Jamie Wilson's announcement of a districtwide mask mandate.
Confirmed virus cases have skyrocketed across the district in the past few weeks. Only 111 total infections had been reported by Aug. 20, but that number had grown to 352 by Aug. 27.
The majority of campuses had reported either one or zero infections by Aug. 20 with an average number of three campuswide infections. That average had grown to nine one week later.
The first week, which was only two days long, saw only 28 total staff and student infections confirmed. The second — and first full — week saw 75 students and eight staffers infected with the virus.
This past week, which ended Aug. 27, saw a total of 214 students and 27 staffers infected for a grand total of 309 student and 43 staff infections over the course of just over two weeks of in-person classes.
Those stark increases have come amid a countywide surge in coronavirus infections.
As in past weeks, Guyer High reported the largest number of infections with 35 confirmed by this past Friday. The top ten campuses ranked by infections are as follows:
- Guyer High: 33 students and two staffers
- Harpool Middle: 28 students and five staffers
- Ryan High: 25 students and zero staffers
- Braswell High: 22 students and two staffers
- Shultz Elementary: 22 students and one staffer
- Crownover Middle: 19 students and three staffers
- Myers Middle: 14 students and one staffer
- Rodriguez Middle: nine students and two staffers
- EP Rayzor Elementary: seven students and three staffers
- Newton Rayzor Elementary: eight students and one staffer