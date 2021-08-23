Positive coronavirus tests from Denton ISD's first two weeks of school seem to show a steep infection increase.
Two weekly reports show data from a total of only seven school days.
The district reported 20 students and eight staffers who tested positive for the virus by Aug. 13.
One week later, those numbers had grown to 95 student and 16 staff infections.
Guyer High had reported the highest number of infections at a single campus by Friday with 13 students and one staffer having tested positive.
Just under 60% of Denton County residents at least 12 years of age were fully vaccinated by Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DISD had maintained over recent weeks its inability to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's order barring local governments from mandating mask-wearing despite protests and threats of legal action.
Jennifer Skidonenko, a DISD parent, announced Monday she'd filed a federal complaint against the district alleging discrimination based on disability.
She previously ran as a Democrat to unseat State Rep. Lynn Stucky.
Other parents have threatened legal action against the district for various reasons surrounding the masking issue.
Ryan High School and its feeder schools reported the most infections by this past Friday. Thirty students and two staffers had tested positive for the coronavirus.
It was followed by Guyer High's zone with 21 student and nine staffer infections, Denton High's zone with 23 student and three staffer infections and Braswell High's zone with 19 student and two staffer infections.
As in the past, there was no strong difference in infection rates based upon attendance zone, but high schools and middle schools tended to report more infections than elementary schools.
Denton school board members are scheduled to discuss various pandemic measures during their Tuesday evening meeting, such as an update on infections from Denton County Public Health and a resolution to extend the amount of leave district employees have if they test positive for the coronavirus.
If approved, the measure would give them 80 hours of paid sick leave.
The board will meet in person at 1307 N. Locust St. in Denton at 6 p.m. Those wishing to address the board during its public forum should arrive early and sign up.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.