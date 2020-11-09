Denton County once again broke its record for the largest reported increase in the number of county residents infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
County health officials Monday confirmed another 276 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus, breaking the previous record of 237 set one week previously.
Denton County Public Health doesn’t report case increases on Sunday due to the relatively low number typically confirmed that day. Thus, two days’ worth of test results are confirmed each Monday.
Adult intensive care units didn’t have much capacity left by Monday evening. According to DCPH, 86.5% of all adult ICU beds were occupied at that time.
Roughly 45% of occupied beds were filled with people battling symptoms of COVID-19.
Reached by email Monday evening, DCPH Director Matt Richardson said the record-breaking announcement is a “cause for concern.”
“We know what to do to slow the spread here in Denton County,” he continued. “As community members, we owe it to each other to wear our masks, physically distance, and wash and sanitize hands frequently.”
As of Monday evening, DCPH had not confirmed any additional deaths caused by COVID-19 since six were announced on Oct. 31, leaving the total at 138. Despite that, the Texas Department of State Health Services has continued to confirm such deaths. The state had verified a total of 185 county residents who were killed by the disease by Monday afternoon.
Forty-nine of the newly infected residents live in unincorporated Denton County, while 46 live in Lewisville. Forty-three live in Denton, one of whom is a resident at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
Another 26 of them live in Carrollton, and another 23 are from The Colony.
Public school officials this past week reported 59 students and 23 staffers had tested positive for the virus. Some school districts have opted out of the county’s reporting portal, such as Sanger ISD, which has closed the middle school and high school campuses amid an outbreak.
Twenty of those students’ test results were reported Friday to DCPH. The same was true for seven staffers. They were associated with the following districts and campuses:
Denton ISD
- Two students at Wilson Elementary
- One student and one staffer at McNair Elementary
- Seven students and two staffers at Denton High
- Two students at Ryan High
- One student at Strickland Middle
- One student at Calhoun Middle
- One student at Guyer High
- One student at Adkins Elementary
- One student and one staffer at Braswell High
- One staffer at Savannah Elementary
- One staffer at Paloma Creek Elementary
- One student at Rivera Elementary
Lake Dallas ISD
- One student at Lake Dallas High
- Two students at Shady Shores Elementary