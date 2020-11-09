AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows particles of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. 

Denton County once again broke its record for the largest reported increase in the number of county residents infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

County health officials Monday confirmed another 276 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus, breaking the previous record of 237 set one week previously.

Denton County Public Health doesn’t report case increases on Sunday due to the relatively low number typically confirmed that day. Thus, two days’ worth of test results are confirmed each Monday.

Adult intensive care units didn’t have much capacity left by Monday evening. According to DCPH, 86.5% of all adult ICU beds were occupied at that time.

Roughly 45% of occupied beds were filled with people battling symptoms of COVID-19.

Reached by email Monday evening, DCPH Director Matt Richardson said the record-breaking announcement is a “cause for concern.”

“We know what to do to slow the spread here in Denton County,” he continued. “As community members, we owe it to each other to wear our masks, physically distance, and wash and sanitize hands frequently.”

As of Monday evening, DCPH had not confirmed any additional deaths caused by COVID-19 since six were announced on Oct. 31, leaving the total at 138. Despite that, the Texas Department of State Health Services has continued to confirm such deaths. The state had verified a total of 185 county residents who were killed by the disease by Monday afternoon.

Forty-nine of the newly infected residents live in unincorporated Denton County, while 46 live in Lewisville. Forty-three live in Denton, one of whom is a resident at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Another 26 of them live in Carrollton, and another 23 are from The Colony.

Public school officials this past week reported 59 students and 23 staffers had tested positive for the virus. Some school districts have opted out of the county’s reporting portal, such as Sanger ISD, which has closed the middle school and high school campuses amid an outbreak.

Twenty of those students’ test results were reported Friday to DCPH. The same was true for seven staffers. They were associated with the following districts and campuses:

Denton ISD

  • Two students at Wilson Elementary
  • One student and one staffer at McNair Elementary
  • Seven students and two staffers at Denton High
  • Two students at Ryan High
  • One student at Strickland Middle
  • One student at Calhoun Middle
  • One student at Guyer High
  • One student at Adkins Elementary
  • One student and one staffer at Braswell High
  • One staffer at Savannah Elementary
  • One staffer at Paloma Creek Elementary
  • One student at Rivera Elementary

Lake Dallas ISD

  • One student at Lake Dallas High
  • Two students at Shady Shores Elementary

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 9

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 18,390 276 138
Argyle 85 1
Aubrey 114 2 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,853 26 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 12 0
The Colony 1,180 23 7
Copper Canyon 21 0
Corinth 417 8 2
Cross Roads 24 0
Dallas 358 5 6
Denton 3,394 42 41
DSSLC 150 1 2
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 54 0
Flower Mound 1,113 11 1
Fort Worth 259 7
Frisco 1,038 11 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 0
Hickory Creek 90 0
Highland Village 236 4 4
Justin 78 2
Krugerville 22 0 1
Krum 112 4
Lake Dallas 186 2
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,786 46 17
Little Elm 971 11 6
Northlake 78 2 1
Oak Point 76 1
Pilot Point 159 0 1
Plano 43 0
Ponder 35 1
Prosper 68 1 1
Providence Village 109 3
Roanoke 173 2 1
Sanger 195 3
Shady Shores 49 1 1
Southlake 12 0
Trophy Club 228 7
Unincorporated 2,498 49 12

