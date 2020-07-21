County health officials Tuesday confirmed 218 more Denton County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
That announcement outpaces the previous single-day record increase of 160 on Friday.
All 10 of the highest-increase days have been in July. The county didn’t see a daily increase in confirmed sick residents break 100 until June 27 — less than one month ago.
Just over 46% of all people to test positive for the virus in the county have done so since July 1.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 5,316 county residents had tested positive for the virus since mid-March — 2,471 of them were confirmed to be infected in July.
Denton added 54 infected residents with Tuesday’s announcement. Unincorporated portions of the county added 30, Lewisville added 28, Flower Mound added 17, Carrollton added 15, The Colony added 13 and Little Elm added 12.
Corinth and Dallas each added seven Denton County residents with the virus to their existing tallies. Frisco gained another six county residents confirmed to have the virus. Lake Dallas and Providence Village each added five. Fort Worth and Roanoke each added three. Highland Village and Trophy Club each added two.
Each of the following municipalities had one additional county resident test positive for the virus by Tuesday afternoon: Aubrey, Celina, Coppell, Hickory Creek, Justin, Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger and Shady Shores.