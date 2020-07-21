AP_20187659782251.jpg

Healthcare workers help each other with their personal protective equipment at a drive-through coronavirus testing site, Sunday, July 5, 2020, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

County health officials Tuesday confirmed 218 more Denton County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

That announcement outpaces the previous single-day record increase of 160 on Friday.

All 10 of the highest-increase days have been in July. The county didn’t see a daily increase in confirmed sick residents break 100 until June 27 — less than one month ago.

Just over 46% of all people to test positive for the virus in the county have done so since July 1.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 5,316 county residents had tested positive for the virus since mid-March — 2,471 of them were confirmed to be infected in July.

Denton added 54 infected residents with Tuesday’s announcement. Unincorporated portions of the county added 30, Lewisville added 28, Flower Mound added 17, Carrollton added 15, The Colony added 13 and Little Elm added 12.

Corinth and Dallas each added seven Denton County residents with the virus to their existing tallies. Frisco gained another six county residents confirmed to have the virus. Lake Dallas and Providence Village each added five. Fort Worth and Roanoke each added three. Highland Village and Trophy Club each added two.

Each of the following municipalities had one additional county resident test positive for the virus by Tuesday afternoon: Aubrey, Celina, Coppell, Hickory Creek, Justin, Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger and Shady Shores.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 21

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 5316 45
Argyle 25
Aubrey 31 1
Bartonville 9
Carrollton 539 4
Celina 10
Coppell 3
The Colony 357 3
Copper Canyon 13
Corinth 102
Cross Roads 7
Dallas 155 3
Denton 1054 13
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 24
Flower Mound 290 1
Fort Worth 65
Frisco 241 2
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 18
Highland Village 48
Justin 20
Krugerville 2
Krum 34
Lake Dallas 68
Lakewood Village 2
Lewisville 884 11
Little Elm 276 1
Northlake 20
Oak Point 14
Pilot Point 31
Plano 16
Ponder 8
Prosper 16 1
Providence Village 28
Roanoke 38
Sanger 43
Shady Shores 19 1
Trophy Club 49
Unincorporated 688 3

Tags

Recommended for you