As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to show no signs of slowing down, Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson addressed perhaps the most pressing issue faced by the county — a growing shortage of hospital adult intensive care unit beds — during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
As of Monday afternoon, the county reported adult intensive care unit occupancy was at 93.1%, with 67 beds occupied and just five available. By Tuesday afternoon, six ICU beds were available, with 73 beds in use and 92.4% occupancy.
Richardson clarified at Tuesday morning’s meeting that the number of available beds refers to beds that can be staffed, and that nurses, rather than physical space, are the limiting factor for hospitals. In November, multiple hospitals in Denton County requested staffing assistance from the state, including both major hospitals in Denton.
About half of the occupied ICU beds are taken up by COVID-19 patients. Richardson addressed the options available to county hospitals in the event ICU occupancy maxes out — none of which are ideal, he said.
Firstly, as several did in November, hospitals can request staffing assistance. They also can hire part-time ICU nurses, though they are in heavy demand and short supply across the country with the progression of the virus.
“It is, of course, a difficult job, and so there aren’t very many to go around in the beginning,” Richardson said. “There’s a crunch. The demand is high; the supply is low.”
One of the next options for hospitals, Richardson said, is to pay double or triple the typical hourly rate to hire temporary ICU nurses who don’t work within their own system. He said augmenting their staff in that way is problematic, both in that it costs the health care system a large amount of money and that those nurses won’t be as familiar with the facility and other staff members.
Hospitals also can enter a “divert” status, informing the health care system that they’re closed to new ICU admissions. If every county hospital were to enter diversion, they then would take turns for the next available admission.
“Then, you start to take patients who need ICU and convert other beds in your hospital for a temporary use to offer that acute care option, or transfer within the metroplex,” Richardson said. “It’s all very complicated and all not ideal.”
Richardson also addressed vaccines for the virus, which have begun to be distributed throughout the state. Denton County hospitals have not received any as of Tuesday’s meeting, he said, but they likely will receive them through the larger systems they’re part of throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“We’ve reached out to the state to ask for clarity on why Denton County hospitals were not included, to see if there was a paperwork issue, a request issue or if this was a prioritization by the state,” Richardson said. “I don’t have that answer.”
County Judge Andy Eads clarified further, saying he believes the county has not been left out on the vaccine front.
“I was visiting with an out-of-county hospital CEO last week, and they are working on the distribution of the vaccines for their system, which would include hospitals within Denton County,” Eads said. “It may not be coming directly to the county, but that does not mean the county is excluded. … We will be having vaccinations here in a timely manner.”
Richardson also outlined new CDC guidelines regarding quarantine. Both DCPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people quarantine in response to exposure to the virus, and while guidance has previously been to quarantine for 14 days, that number has been adjusted in an attempt to gain more compliance, Richardson said.
“Fourteen days is a long time, and we’re having compliance issues because people are burdened by a 14-day quarantine,” Richardson said.
According to the CDC, the original 14-day period is still recommended for most situations, but it can now be shortened to 10 days if no symptoms ever present themselves, and as low as seven days if a person tests negative on days five through seven.
Tuesday’s meeting was the second-to-last of 2020, and commissioners did not take action on the county’s disaster declaration, currently extended through Dec. 30. Eads said action will be taken on the declaration at next week’s meeting.