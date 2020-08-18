As schools reopen and businesses expand, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson reiterated the importance of social distancing and mask usage to curb the spread of COVID-19 during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
As it has for the past few weeks, the county’s virus case volume continues to trend downward. Richardson said recoveries are continuing to stack as active cases decline, with the county now down to 2,701 active cases. He also said the county is past the peak of cases it saw in mid-July.
In past meetings, Richardson has urged the public not to get complacent due to the recent improvement, and with schools reopening, he did so again Tuesday.
“Physical distancing, mask usage and facial covering use is working,” Richardson said. “Particularly as businesses continue to expand and the schools have begun, there’s no more important time than now to adhere to those recommendations.”
Richardson noted that reported coronavirus cases in the 0-19 age range increased in the past week, from 94 to 106, after two weeks of decreases in the number of positive tests for children and teens.
“This last week we’ve increased ever so slightly — which, with school returning, is a little bit of a concern and something to keep an eye on,” Richardson said.
Richardson also elaborated on the department’s decision to stop reporting COVID-19 updates on Sundays, citing low investigation response rates, low staffing levels and lag time in lab reports as the main factors in the change.
“We’ve decided to have a six-day reporting period, and we think that will not impact our total case counts,” Richardson said. “It will just allow the system to recover a bit and allow our staff to be fully engaged Monday through Saturday.”
Commissioners also received a presentation Tuesday on the second phase of the Denton County OPEN (Operational Plan for Economic Organization) business grant program. The program was funded by stimulus money the county received from the U.S. Treasury Department as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Economic development director Michael Talley provided the results of the program’s second phase. Its first phase awarded $3.1 million to 451 recipients. The funding increased by tenfold in phase two, which awarded over $32 million to 1,215 recipients.
Talley said the county put nearly 24% of the government funding it received toward businesses.
“There’s a lot of other programs where those funds are going,” Talley said. “They understood that the businesses are extremely important to our economy and our communities.”