The science is clear, says Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson: The county has entered a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means new recommendations — including a lessened emphasis on mask usage.
From early December to mid-January, Denton County’s coronavirus caseload increased by more than tenfold. DCPH symptom onset data had the county reaching an all-time high of nearly 15,000 cases for the week of Jan. 9-15. But as fast as the omicron surge arrived, the data has shown a similarly paced drop-off.
The most recent week reported by DCPH is Feb. 13-19. While cases will still be added as investigations continue, that week is currently sitting at less than 500 — a number that pales in comparison to what the county saw just a month prior.
Richardson, at Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, called the shift a “dramatic, off-of-the-cliff decline.” That development — coupled with recent changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “community levels” measurement strategy — has put the county in new territory.
The CDC community levels map measures each county based on its COVID-19 transmission. It supersedes a previous system from the agency that divided counties into low, moderate, substantial and high transmission, based on the number of cases per 100,000 residents. Counties deemed to have substantial or high transmission — the vast majority of the U.S. — were subject to mask recommendations.
Last week, the CDC moved those goalposts. The new system takes into consideration that same per-100,000 population statistic, in addition to COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. Counties are now broken down into low, medium and high transmission. For those in the lowest tier, CDC recommendations make no mention of face coverings.
Using the symptom onset numbers from Feb. 13-19, Denton County fits the low definition, although the CDC most recently categorized it as medium transmission on Feb. 24.
Richardson himself did not wear a mask to Tuesday’s meeting, the first time he has gone maskless in several months. He said DCPH backs the new recommendations, which aren’t based on the efficacy of masks but the current state of the coronavirus.
“We entered a new phase of the pandemic in December, and we really didn’t know,” Richardson said. “That new phase is that the omicron variant is much, much easier to catch — highly transmissible, and yet it was less deadly. And that was a fundamental change in our fight with COVID-19.”
Another factor, Richardson said, was that omicron’s high infection rates and subsequent case totals added to herd immunity. He said mask recommendations were based on deadlier variants such as delta, and that omicron’s differences have made for a different landscape.
“The science wasn’t changing, but the situation was,” Richardson said. “Understanding the omicron environment, if you’re in low transmission, they do not recommend masking in public places for the general public.”
However, Richardson said, there’s still risk involved, especially for people who aren’t vaccinated or are immunocompromised. He said wearing a mask would still be a “good idea” for people with enhanced risk.
While the trend is overwhelmingly positive, a new variant has popped up. CDC data shows omicron variant BA.2 — often referred to as the “stealth” variant — has an increased presence in recent weeks, but Richardson didn’t identify it as a “variant of concern.” By Feb. 19, it accounted for about 3% of total coronavirus cases.
Commissioners did not let the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration expire Tuesday, choosing instead to extend it along with a temporary overtime pay increase for county detention officers. Both will be extended through May 24. The disaster declaration allows the county to exempt standard purchasing procedures.
“Our U.S. economy, our supply chain and our procurement issues have not gone away,” County Judge Andy Eads said. “We believe it’s appropriate to extend our disaster declaration, only for purchasing purposes.”