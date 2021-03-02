Before Gov. Greg Abbott announced the end of several statewide pandemic restrictions Tuesday, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson delivered the verdict that local efforts to contain the coronavirus are paying off and resulting in downward trends for hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases.
Richardson’s assessment came in his weekly coronavirus presentation during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, hours before Abbott’s announcement that the statewide mask mandate will be lifted next week, in addition to businesses being allowed to operate at 100% capacity.
Richardson made it clear that the pandemic is far from over, revealing the department had more deaths to report and noting the county’s active case count, which came in at just below 12,000 as of Monday afternoon.
“COVID-19 is still here,” Richardson said. “As much as we would like to excuse it for the rest of our lives, it’s still present.”
With that in mind, Richardson highlighted several improving trends in statistics that have been used to track the progression of the virus. Hospital adult ICU occupancy — an ongoing concern for months — was reported at 88% Monday afternoon, with nine beds available. By Tuesday afternoon, following his presentation, the percentage dropped to 84.8%, with 14 beds available.
The percentage of total inpatient beds taken up by COVID-19 patients was reported at 10.9% Tuesday afternoon, the lowest it has been since mid-November. That metric, Richardson said, is worthy of celebration.
“We are trending downward, and that trend continues,” Richardson said. “That is something to be celebrated. We really want to highlight that success.”
Active cases, too, have reached a monthslong low point. At 11,765 Tuesday afternoon, the county has not seen lower since the end of December. Richardson attributed the recent improvement to residents’ adherence to mask and social distancing recommendations, as well as the ongoing vaccination effort.
“I want to applaud the public for their compliance with physical distancing and masking,” Richardson said. “This has been a long journey in COVID-19, and I think our prevention efforts, vaccine efforts and mitigation efforts are paying off.”
Abbott’s announcement came while county commissioners were in closed executive session. Upon reconvening hours later, they took no action and made no statement regarding the announcement.
Other North Texas counties have already weighed in on the decision, with Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley rescinding its mask mandate and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins speaking out against the removal of the precautions.