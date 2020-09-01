Following the release of a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that 94% of the country’s COVID-19 deaths had contributing conditions, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson defended the county’s coronavirus reporting process during Tuesday Commissioners Court meeting.
Many have questioned the validity of the country’s death reporting in the wake of the CDC report’s release. Richardson said the 94% figure includes co-morbidities and other factors, which are common in Denton County as well. He said that in many of these cases, COVID-19 causes death factors through its progression or exacerbates preexisting conditions, which the county investigates for in its own death reporting.
Commissioner Ron Marchant asked Richardson to elaborate on why the data matters and why people and the government are concerned with the cause of death.
“We want to know how important COVID-19 infection is in our own community so we can understand the interventions and mitigation,” Richardson said. “We have a 1% fatality rate — that’s really high for a communicable and infectious disease.”
On the county’s own reporting process, both for cases and deaths, Richardson said every case is investigated and that deaths are validated through a process that includes interviews and looking for progression of the disease. He has said previously that the discrepancy in death reporting between the county and the state is caused by the length of this process.
“We are sensitive to criticism that somehow [deaths] are being misrepresented or that there’s an underlying motivation other than public service,” Richardson said. “We’ve worked very hard to be transparent and trustworthy in the information we provide. All of these cases have been investigated, all of these deaths have been verified, and each data point has documentation to support it.”
The department also revealed at Tuesday’s meeting that two new additions are live on its COVID-19 reporting website: the school dashboard and the city and town dashboard.
The city and town dashboard shows active cases, total cases, recoveries and deaths for individual municipalities. Also included are several charts and graphs for data sets such as cases by date of symptom onset and cases by date reported.
The school reporting dashboard allows the public to view daily student and staff absences, absenteeism rate and cases of the virus for individual campuses. The reporting system is voluntary, and currently only 2.1% of schools in the county are participating, though many more are set to join in once they transition to in-person learning. Richardson said reporting from universities could also be added to the school dashboard with their cooperation.