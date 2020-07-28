Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson elaborated Tuesday on the department’s recommendation that schools begin face-to-face classes no earlier than Sept. 8, citing the county’s increasing positivity rate and COVID-19 case volume, among other factors.
During the morning’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, Richardson addressed questions regarding the recommendation and the overall spread of the coronavirus within the county. He noted that the recommendation is not a mandate or order and that school districts can choose whether or not to adopt it.
“We think of schools as group gatherings, and we know group gatherings offer some risk,” Richardson said. “We wanted to allow schools additional time to prepare for in-person learning instruction.”
Richardson cited the number of virus cases confirmed in the past two weeks — when 950 and 1,156 cases were added, 30% of the county’s total case volume — as a major factor in the recommendation. The positivity rate for tests has also been trending upward, progressing from 11.3% three weeks ago to 15.5% two weeks ago and jumping to 23.4% for the past week.
“We ain’t a community of low transmission,” Richardson said. “Both the active cases and the positivity rate for the last two weeks are the increases that could not be ignored.”
Richardson presented the recommendation to the Argyle school board Monday night, which postponed making a decision on whether to push back the start of school from Aug. 17.
Richardson also addressed a discrepancy in death reporting between the state and county, with the state on Monday reporting 67 COVID-19 deaths to the county’s 51. He said that after a revision to its methodology, the state now solely uses death certificate information, whereas the county additionally conducts a medical records review and looks for progression of disease.
“If a physician sees a COVID-19 positive test and there was a subsequent death, they can note that on the death certificate, and the state automatically counts that,” Richardson said. “We are continuing to validate these as they come in, which does take a bit of time.”
County Commissioner Hugh Coleman asked Richardson to address the effectiveness of mask usage during the outbreak.
“Unfortunately, there is a lot of uninformed debate about masks,” Richardson said. “We don’t have the time or inclination to undergo that continued debate. ... Established science tells us face masks work.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved an additional allocation of $588,155 in state grant COVID-19 funding from the Texas Department of State Health Services to the county. Of the funding, $337,254 will be put toward administrative supplies, and $250,901 will be put toward contract labor.