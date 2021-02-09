While the COVID-19 vaccine has taken center stage in recent months, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson focused on the progression of the virus itself during his presentation at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, addressing a recent trend in active cases and the arrival of a virus variant.
Richardson did not give a coronavirus report at last week’s meeting, held while he was attending the county’s first Texas Motor Speedway vaccine clinic. While there were supposed to be three clinics at the speedway this week, Thursday's event was canceled due to inclement weather.
Tuesday, Richardson outlined an emerging trend: Active COVID-19 cases are on the decline for the first time since September.
Over the summer, the number of active cases reported by the county peaked at just over 3,000 before steadily declining, nearly reaching 1,500 in September. Since mid-September, that number has been increasing, reaching 15,387 on Jan. 29. Richardson highlighted that, in a recent development, active cases have been on the decline the past few weeks.
“You can see that we’ve plateaued on active cases in the last three weeks,” Richardson said. “We think that’s very important, and we think that’s a positive.”
Monday, DCPH estimated 14,712 residents were actively infected, down by over 600 from the county’s January peak. The trend has coincided with improvement to Gov. Greg Abbott’s reference metric for bar and nightclub reopenings — the percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
While the hospital capacity statistic used by the state fluctuates from day to day, the county’s seven-day average came in at 19.2% Monday — higher than the state’s 15% threshold for bars reopening and increased restaurant capacity, but lower than its 25.4% peak Jan. 13.
Richardson also addressed last week’s discovery that a county resident contracted COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, previously discovered in the United Kingdom. That resident lives in an unincorporated area of northeast Denton County and — of particular importance, Richardson said — has no recent travel history.
“This tells us what we already know: that variants are likely circulating in Denton County,” Richardson said. “The simple truth is that we believe different variants are present.”
Discussion has circulated nationwide as to what effect new variants will have on the spread of the virus, especially with vaccine efforts ramping up. Richardson said current vaccines offer at least some protection to the U.K. variant, though the science is far from exact at this point.
“Current vaccines — the mRNA vaccines that are deployed across the U.S. — do seem to be effective against that variant,” Richardson said. “Subsequent vaccines that are under investigation may or may not be as effective. That’s an ongoing national research initiative.”
Richardson said the presence of variants in the county illustrates the importance of sticking to recommended safety measures. He reiterated that masks, physical distancing and getting tested when sick are tools to combat the coronavirus and any future variants.
“We have to redouble our efforts on prevention,” Richardson said.
Following a question from Commissioner Dianne Edmondson regarding the number of people hesitant to receive the vaccine, Richardson also addressed skepticism of the shot and its side effects.
“Nobel-winning institutions in Texas have been involved in the vaccine research, and they have deemed it incredibly effective and, really, safe to a level having never been seen before in a vaccine,” Richardson said. “Those studies proved that these two vaccines are incredibly safe in the short term.”
As for the long-term effects of the vaccine, Richardson said they’re still largely up in the air. He maintained, however, that the effects of the virus itself are more certain.
“We don’t know about long-term effects, but the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection are killing Americans at a rate we have not seen a respiratory, viral disease kill since the Spanish flu of 1918,” Richardson said. “The risks for not being vaccinated continue to magnify … there are some people who have that vaccine hesitancy, and that can be a costly opinion to hold.”