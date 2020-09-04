A Guyer High School student on campus Wednesday tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Denton ISD reported the positive test result Thursday, but district officials declined to say whether the person was a student or an employee.
Denton ISD submitted information about the test to Denton County Public Health’s online dashboard. As of Friday morning, that dashboard logged one Guyer High School student with COVID-19 on Thursday.
It also showed one district employee with the disease on Tuesday, but information did not reflect where in the district the staff member worked.
— Marshall Reid