Starting late last month, Denton officials have been working with essential retailers to ensure that each store applies proper social distancing standards to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
But county spokesperson Dawn Cobb said that her office has received hundreds of complaints from customers who claim certain grocers aren’t properly enforcing safety mandates.
“There are so many businesses in Denton County that it’s kind of hard to universally regulate all of them; there’s just not enough of us to do it,” she said. “But every time somebody does complain, we’re addressing it as we can to try to ensure that compliance is met for the safety of everyone.”
Aside from maintaining 6 feet of separation, Denton County’s disaster declaration doesn’t offer a “great level of detail” about how businesses should implement social distancing, said city spokesperson Ryan Adams. Each essential retailer decides on its own safety policies.
Stores with Denton locations like Kroger, Albertsons, Target and Walmart have all rolled out their own social distancing regulations and rigorous cleaning programs. But policies like these can sometimes take months to properly implement, and with new coronavirus developments each day, some retailers are scrambling to keep up.
Albertsons has also taken extra steps to ensure customers understand how to properly social distance, said company spokesperson Christy Lara. In addition to floor decals, the store has posted self-screening signage to remind customers to keep at least 6 feet apart — roughly the length of two grocery carts. And certain aisles have been turned into one-way lanes to help prevent traffic jams.
By and large, Lara said that Albertsons shoppers are taking social distancing standards seriously.
“In this short period of time, we’ve really changed the way people have shopped and we’re asking a lot,” she said. “But … the community has generally responded very positively.”
While some stores have taken precautions, there are still problems at some Denton businesses. The city had received 138 COVID-related requests via the Engage Denton citizen application as of Friday afternoon, according to a staff report to the Denton City Council.
Adams said that if someone complains about a particular business, officials will follow up to make sure it complies with the city’s social distancing order. Businesses that flagrantly defy the order could face legal repercussions.
“If there are occasions where say a business entity or an individual are simply non-compliant and will not follow the order, then yes: We can cite them as being in violation,” he said.
Although H.E.B. doesn’t have a Denton location, the San Antonio-based food giant has been praised for its quick and thorough response to the pandemic. In addition to introducing sound social distancing standards, Texas Monthly reported that the company extended its sick leave policy and gave employees a $2 hourly raise.
As of Thursday evening, the city had not issued any citations, Adams said. Businesses or individuals found in violation of Denton’s order could face a Class C misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500.
Walmart and Albertsons monitor customer traffic to keep capacity at 20% or lower, company officials said. Along with Kroger and Target, they’ve begun new rigorous cleaning and sanitization programs.
As with most retailers, self-serve food bars and common seating areas have been temporarily closed. Signage is posted throughout stores to remind patrons to maintain a proper distance. And plexiglass “sneeze guards” have been installed at certain checkout points.
Kroger on University Drive deli clerk William Ebersbach wears a company-provided protective mask to work each day. He said he feels safer when he sees his coworkers wiping down conveyor belts after every transaction.
Overall, customers are taking social distancing seriously, he added, but there are the occasional exceptions.
“Some people aren’t as cautious as they could be,” Ebersbach said.