AUSTIN — In a direct rebuke of the Biden administration, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday declared that Texas businesses cannot order their workers or customers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Abbott said people who object to coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons, on grounds of conscience or “for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” should not be compelled to take them.
No entity in Texas should do that, he said in an executive order threatening fines of $1,000 for violation of his emergency management plan for the pandemic.
Experts, though, said that federal rules on vaccines would supersede the Republican governor’s rule.
Abbott, who is facing two GOP primary challengers who’ve called his COVID-19 crisis management a violation of Texans’ personal liberties, also placed the subject of barring vaccine requirements on the agenda of the current special legislative session.
Early last month, he lobbed onto the session’s agenda the question of whether state and local government entities could require vaccines “and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.” Abbott seemed to be deferring to legislators’ judgment, though the Legislature hasn’t rushed to pass anything on the topic in the year’s third special session. It must end by midnight Oct. 19.
“In yet another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’ s continued recovery from the COVID- 19 disaster,” Abbott said in his Monday executive order.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” he said in a written statement.
The governor’s latest stance differs, though, from statements his office made in late August indicating it was acceptable for a private business to require shots. At the time, Abbott updated a previous edict that barred government entities, not business, from requiring vaccination. The revision by Abbott reflected that Pfizer’s shot had moved from emergency use authorization — the wording the governor used in previous proclamations — to full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
In late August, Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze confirmed to The Texas Tribune that private businesses still had the option of mandating vaccines for their workers, saying, “Private businesses don’t need government running their business.”
Last month, the Biden administration announced that federal contractors and companies with more than 100 workers must require vaccines. Contractors that fail to comply could lose lucrative government contracts. Large employers could face fines of $14,500 per instance through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The sweeping policy is facing legal challenges, but several major Texas businesses are already moving to comply.
Sanford Levinson, a law professor at the University of Texas, called Abbott’s order grandstanding.
“I would not take it seriously as a legal measure,” he said, “unless very surprisingly this argument that Biden just doesn’t have the power, that the Labor Department just doesn’t have the power, prevails and I don’t think that’s the case.”
Abbott’s action comes after a weekend in which leading national GOP figures, such as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr., blamed Biden’s vaccine requirements for Southwest Airlines’ cancellation of more than 2,000 flights between Friday and Monday.
Following the example of American, United and JetBlue, Southwest announced early last week that its 60,000 employees would have to get vaccinated by Dec. 8. Chief executive Gary Kelly said there would be some medical, disability or religious exemptions but they would be “very limited.” On Monday, incoming CEO Bob Jordan said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News that bad weather, air traffic control disruptions and military flight maneuvers in Florida created staffing issues through the weekend.
“There is absolutely no evidence of any kind of job action,” he said, despite Trump Jr.’s calling it a “strike.”
In his executive order late Monday, Abbott said “countless Texans fear losing their livelihoods because they object to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.”
He said state legislatures traditionally have enjoyed primacy in setting immunization policy.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Texas still trails other states in vaccinations. About 63% of residents age 12 and older are inoculated against the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Unvaccinated Texans are more likely to be hospitalized and die from the disease, public health officials have said.
In earlier executive orders, Abbott barred government entities from requiring workers to get vaccinated. The Legislature also passed a bill this year, which Abbott signed into law, that bans so-called “vaccine passports.” The law says that Texas businesses can’t make customers prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Those in violation can lose out on state contracts.
But some businesses still are seeking proof. To come to games, the Mavericks require fans to show they have been fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 48 hours.
Abbott is vaccinated. He contracted COVID-19 in August, but was never hospitalized.