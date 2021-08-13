Denton schools were weighing their options Friday as they relate to the Denton City Council’s Thursday decision to mandate masks in many instances.
The decision, in part, requires public schools through 12th grade to require masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status, for everybody at least 2 years of age on campuses within the Denton city limits.
The order does not explicitly extend to colleges and universities in Denton.
But Neal Smatresk, president of the University of North Texas, told regents Friday he still was reviewing the city’s mandate and the governor’s ban on mask mandates to see how the university would proceed.
“Denton has issued a mask mandate, which makes our lives more interesting right now because we can now choose to defy the governor or defy the Denton City Council,” he told UNT’s Board of Regents during its Friday meeting.
He was clear he wasn’t requiring the wearing of masks on UNT’s Denton campus at this point, but he indicated he would like to and will continue to recommend everybody wear them while indoors.
“My top priority is to give the students what they want, which is in-person classes,” he said. “The safest way to do it would be to have them vaccinated; the next safest way to do it would be to help mask them. We don’t have the space to socially distance them.”
UNT will require students to be regularly tested for the coronavirus, which they can opt out of only if they show proof of vaccination. Smatresk said the number of people who opt out will help to show the campus’s vaccination rate.
He estimated upward of 80% of faculty and staff members were already fully vaccinated Friday afternoon.
Matt Flores, a spokesperson for Texas Woman’s University, said TWU had made no changes to its policies, either.
“I understand the recent City Council decision does not extend to institutions of higher education,” Flores wrote.
Elizabeth Abu, a spokesperson for North Central Texas College, also said the council’s mandate had no effect on the Denton campus’s policy.
Denton ISD, which extends well beyond Denton city limits, had made no moves to follow the council’s order Friday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed via an emailed statement.
“Denton ISD will continue to support every action legally available to us to protect the safety and health of our community,” spokesperson Derrick Jackson wrote.
The school district’s stance over the past week has been that defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate, which excludes local governments from enacting mask mandates, is illegal.
Despite that, several district officials have upheld the efficacy of masks in reducing the transmission of the coronavirus and recommend their use.