Denton residents have bought hundreds of sandwiches and dozens of popsicles from local restaurants to show their appreciation for front-line and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents are encouraged to maintain their distance, work from home or simply not work at all during the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not possible for all workers. First responders are still responding to emergency calls, health care workers are still caring for people at medical facilities, and grocery store workers are busy around the clock trying to keep store shelves stocked.
Both New York Sub Hub and Frios Gourmet Pops have collected donations from Denton residents to provide essential employees with food to enjoy during their long days.
“We’re just the middleman,” said Hunter Christiansen, owner of New York Sub Hub. “The real heroes are people who are donating.”
Christiansen said the initiative started with providing a meal deal to help out families who need an affordable food option, families with a lot of kids and college students who have lost their jobs. Once the $20 meal deal was well established, he wondered what else they could do.
“I set up a Venmo and collected donations,” Christiansen said. “I know there’s a lot of people that want to help but don’t know how. Then we started donating these meal deals to people who need it.”
So far, the restaurant has donated to staff at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton during a night shift when it’s harder to get food delivered, and to staff at the Denton State Supported Living Center. They’ve provided about 300 sandwiches and bags of chips to these two facilities combined.
On Thursday, residents collaborated with the restaurant to provide lunch for the Argyle and Denton police departments.
The city of Denton also reserved hotel rooms in case first responders and other employees needed to stay, either because they were too tired to go home or didn’t want to risk bringing the virus home to their families. So far, though, no one has needed to take advantage of the program, city spokesman Ryan Adams said.
Other people in need include people experiencing homelessness and school-aged children who relied on school for meals. Kurtis Kloiber, a coach at Guyer High School, knew some graduating seniors who wanted to give back to the community.
Kloiber was Christiansen’s coach in high school, so they connected recently to help feed more people.
“We’re going to keep doing this every Wednesday until the pandemic is over,” Kloiber said.
Stacee Goldstein is one of the students helping to distribute food as well as bug spray, socks and tents to people experiencing homelessness. She said the experience has been humbling.
“It’s really eye-opening when you see others not worried about [being bored at home] — they’re worried about when they’re going to have their next meal,” Goldstein said. “Maybe I’m missing out on graduation, but I still have a roof over my head, my parents are still working, [and] I still have three meals a day.”
To get food to both kids and the homeless, Goldstein said they’re trying a drive-and-pickup method wherever possible. They limit contact this way by wearing gloves, masks and dropping off equipment into people’s trunks.
But not everyone can do a drive-and-pickup, she said. In that situation, they try to stay 6 feet apart while still wearing masks and gloves.
Lauren Penn, the owner of Frios Gourmet Pops, said customers have purchased a “Donate a Dozen” package, which goes to businesses and medical teams as a way to thank them.
“We’ve been able to deliver ice cream and vegan popsicles to a number of hospitals in the area that were purchased by donors,” Penn said.
Penn said they’ve done these “pop drops” for the emergency room team at Medical City Denton, MD Family Clinic, 18 and Under MD in Flower Mound and for the Denton Police Department.
Businesses they’ve provided pops for include Aldi and Walmart on University Drive and Kroger on Loop 288.
“[We] have several friends who are nurses and essential workers, and we know how hard they’re working,” Penn said. “We thought it was a really great way to give back to those essential workers.”