A Frisco woman older than 80 has died from COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement by Denton County Public Health.
Her death marks the 57th county resident confirmed by DCPH to die from the disease over the past five months.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 82 deaths in Denton County caused by COVID-19. The discrepancy between the two agencies is due to a difference in how each determines a death is due to the disease.
The state bases a ruling on death certificates, whereas county health officials do an investigation to confirm each such certificate is accurate.
Men in the county represented exactly two-thirds of deaths caused by the disease Thursday afternoon, despite the fact they account for only a sliver above half of the confirmed coronavirus cases.
County residents over 60 years old constituted roughly 89% of deaths caused by COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon, with residents in their 60s making up the largest share by a slim margin.
Locals in their 60s accounted for 31.6% of such deaths; those in their 70s accounted for 28.1%; and those older than 80 accounted for 29.8%.
U.S. Census Bureau estimates from July 2019 show people over 65 years old represent only 10.5% of the Denton County population.
County health officials also announced 117 more locals had tested positive for the virus over the 24-hour period ending Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 7,374. According to DCPH data, 3,023 locals were actively infected with the virus Thursday. The number of active infections has remained fairly stable over the past several days.