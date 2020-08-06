AP_20074663336005.jpg

Colorado National Guard medical personnel perform coronavirus test on a motorist at a drive-through testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver. 

 David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A Frisco woman older than 80 has died from COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement by Denton County Public Health.

Her death marks the 57th county resident confirmed by DCPH to die from the disease over the past five months.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 82 deaths in Denton County caused by COVID-19. The discrepancy between the two agencies is due to a difference in how each determines a death is due to the disease.

The state bases a ruling on death certificates, whereas county health officials do an investigation to confirm each such certificate is accurate.

Men in the county represented exactly two-thirds of deaths caused by the disease Thursday afternoon, despite the fact they account for only a sliver above half of the confirmed coronavirus cases.

County residents over 60 years old constituted roughly 89% of deaths caused by COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon, with residents in their 60s making up the largest share by a slim margin.

Locals in their 60s accounted for 31.6% of such deaths; those in their 70s accounted for 28.1%; and those older than 80 accounted for 29.8%.

U.S. Census Bureau estimates from July 2019 show people over 65 years old represent only 10.5% of the Denton County population.

County health officials also announced 117 more locals had tested positive for the virus over the 24-hour period ending Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 7,374. According to DCPH data, 3,023 locals were actively infected with the virus Thursday. The number of active infections has remained fairly stable over the past several days.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 6

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 7374 117 57
Argyle 35 2
Aubrey 48 0 1
Bartonville 15 0
Carrollton 746 13 6
Celina 11 0
Coppell 5 0
The Colony 476 5 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 164 7 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 222 1 5
Denton 1397 22 15
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 404 8 1
Fort Worth 96 1
Frisco 323 7 3 1
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 30 0
Highland Village 84 3
Justin 26 1
Krugerville 5 0
Krum 44 1
Lake Dallas 96 0
Lakewood Village 4 1
Lewisville 1187 16 12
Little Elm 387 3 2
Northlake 24 0
Oak Point 24 0
Pilot Point 52 1
Plano 23 0
Ponder 10 1
Prosper 19 0 1
Providence Village 42 2
Roanoke 52 1 1
Sanger 76 2
Shady Shores 21 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 74 2
Unincorporated 999 16 4

