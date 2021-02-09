Updated at 6:15 p.m.
Denton County Public Health has canceled plans for Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Texas Motor Speedway and is rescheduling those recipients, who are set to receive their second doses, to Friday afternoon, according to a news release.
DCPH cited the possibility of icy conditions, as National Weather Service forecasts predict temperatures could stay below freezing Thursday following an overnight chance of freezing rain and sleet. Appointments had not yet been sent out for Thursday’s clinic.
“While we know our community members are eager to be vaccinated, the health and safety of the attendees, staff, and volunteers is most important,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson stated in the release. “We are hopeful the weather will be more cooperative Friday for a safe, efficient, and effective vaccine clinic.”
The release states that people who would have been vaccinated Thursday will be rescheduled for the afternoon Friday. At that clinic, DCPH now plans to administer about 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine in addition to 4,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said Tuesday’s clinic administered about 2,000 vaccines, with 1,500 people receiving their first doses of the Pfizer shot from previously rescheduled appointments and 500 getting their second Moderna doses.
The department had initially planned to administer all of the week’s allocation of 9,750 Pfizer shots at Friday’s clinic, but Rainey said that number was scaled back to 4,500 because the clinic will be in the afternoon, rather than starting at 7:30 a.m. because of the weather. As a result, the remaining 5,000 Pfizer doses will be pushed to next week.
As with all of DCPH’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics, only those with appointments via the county’s online waitlist and notification system can receive a shot. Appointments for Friday’s clinic will be sent out by Wednesday evening via email and text message, and Rainey said any weather-related changes to the clinic should be made by then.