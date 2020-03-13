As fears of the coronavirus continue to heighten, more and more school days, events and gatherings have been canceled.
Locally, here's everything that's happened so far Friday:
Denton, Argyle and Krum ISD all announced that they will extend spring break into next week to stop the spread.
The move means all athletic competitions for Denton ISD are postponed.
The University of North Texas sent softball players home, and there's still no word on whether football practice will start on Monday as scheduled.
While the state issued a disaster declaration, there's still no positive COVID-19 tests in Denton County.
We're also keeping a digital list of every event and meeting that was scheduled over the coming weeks and have categorized them into what's still going on and what was canceled.