While most providers are still awaiting their shipments, at least one store in Denton is offering three free N95 masks to each adult as part of a federal government program distributing hundreds of millions to health providers across the country.
The program comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent guidance that N95 masks “offer the highest level of protection” against COVID-19. It will roll out a total of 400 million masks to pharmacies and other providers, a process that’s already gotten started but won’t be in full force until early February.
Locally, information on N95 availability is scarce, especially from the national chains that will be offering the masks. At least one store — Kroger on West University Drive — is already offering the masks, but several others appeared to still be awaiting their shipments Monday.
Walgreens Pharmacy has a list available online of all stores that received mask shipments in the “first wave,” but it includes no Denton County locations. Calls Monday to Denton’s CVS Pharmacy locations played a recorded message stating the government-provided masks are coming soon but aren’t yet available at CVS stores.
At Walmart at Rayzor Ranch, an employee said they didn’t know when the store will receive the masks, or in what quantity. An employee at Community Pharmacy’s Teasley Lane location also said they didn’t know when the masks would come in.
City of Denton spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said the city is monitoring the rollout and will share any firmer information as it’s received.
“If it’s a federal program, they’ll know more about the specifics,” Birdseye said. “Once we get that information, we’ll definitely share it on our city resources, so citizens know where to get them. We don’t have exact information on that right now.”
Denton County Public Health spokesperson Jennifer Rainey confirmed the department is not on the list to receive N95 masks from the federal government.