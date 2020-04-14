Denton County Public Health on Tuesday announced the fourth COVID-19-related death emanating from Denton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
County officials also confirmed an additional 14 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the number of countywide cases to 521; meanwhile, 318 people have recovered from their illness. The death announced Tuesday brings the county’s total number of deaths to 14.
“As we report the loss of a 14th life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a news release. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
In the latest death, the victim was a man in his 80s who lived at Denton Rehabilitation and was hospitalized after encountering a known COVID-19 case. Documents obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle on April 7 showed that the first identified cases at Denton Rehabilitation Center involved “a few” residents and one employee who tested positive.
Three deaths from the facility were confirmed on Saturday; however, the total number of residents and employees infected with the virus has not been disclosed.
No additional cases were reported Tuesday from long-term care facilities, where the total number of cases remains at 17. Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said such facilities include nursing homes, assisted-living and retirement centers. There are about 105 long-term care facilities in Denton County, Eads said.
As well, no additional cases were reported from either residents or staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 110 total cases have been confirmed since mid-March. The total number of residents and staff members infected with the virus is 53 and 57, respectively; however, 14 staff members reside in a different county and are not included in Denton County’s total counts.
Denton County cities with additional cases Tuesday include Carrollton (2), The Colony (2), Copper Canyon (1), Double Oak (1), Lake Dallas (3) and Little Elm (2), with two in unincorporated Denton County. One more Denton case was confirmed Tuesday, bringing the city’s total to 91.
According to county officials, 419 people are in home isolation, while 99 have been hospitalized with the virus, and three cases are listed as still pending investigation. Although most cases (51.2%) are concentrated in individuals 50 and older, the most predominant ages to contract the virus (41%) are between ages of 40-59.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.
Denton County COVID-19 cases as of April 14
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|521
|14
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|2
|1
|Carrollton
|54
|1
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|34
|1
|Copper Canyon
|4
|Corinth
|8
|Cross Roads
|1
|Dallas
|22
|Denton
|91
|4
|DSSLC
|53
|Double Oak
|6
|Flower Mound
|21
|Forth Worth
|4
|Frisco
|38
|Hickory Creek
|3
|Highland Village
|7
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|5
|Lake Dallas
|9
|Lewisville
|37
|6
|Little Elm
|39
|Northlake
|2
|Pilot Point
|1
|Plano
|2
|Ponder
|1
|Prosper
|6
|Providence Village
|4
|Roanoke
|3
|Sanger
|2
|Shady Shores
|1
|Trophy Club
|7
|Unincorporated
|50
|1