More Texas businesses got to reopen Friday, as long as they didn’t let anyone inside.
State officials this past week began relaxing some restrictions in stay-at-home orders in effect statewide since April 2 — orders that have been in effect even longer in Texas cities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the move at the same time he announced that all schools, which closed March 19, would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Other restrictions meant to help with social distancing remain in place. Just in case you’ve lost track of time — mass gatherings and hospitality businesses have been closed or restricted since March 21. Churches have specific guidance about in-person worship, but many have opted to close because some COVID-19 clusters nationwide have been traced to funerals, revivals, choir rehearsals and the like.
Abbott appointed a task force of medical experts and business leaders to aid in the state’s policymaking in the coming days. He is expected to announce more changes on Monday, with Denton County and the city following those orders with local rules and guidance
Here are answers to the top four questions you need for the slow, and likely fitful, transition back to work and healthy routines meant to keep the infection rate in check until effective treatments and/or vaccinations are widely available.
If we are reopening, why is so much still closed?
In his news conference last week, Abbott said the state needed to relax restrictions safely.
Officials are juggling policies to address the current risk of the novel coronavirus with the long-term risk of an economic downturn — both of which can have catastrophic effects on our health and well-being.
The pandemic model preferred by federal officials, produced by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, suggests that Texas could relax social distancing requirements around June 8 if robust testing and the abilities to isolate patients and trace their contacts are in place.
Another model produced at the University of Texas doesn’t share all the IHME model assumptions and predicts social-distancing restrictions are needed through most of the summer.
The model-makers differentiate between the variety of measures taken in social distancing, based on what researchers know about the effect of increasing restrictions, from limiting mass gatherings and travel to shuttering schools to closing nonessential businesses.
Does this mean there is finally enough testing?
No. However, state and federal officials are working on increasing that capacity.
Matt Richardson, Denton County’s director of public health, gave county commissioners an unvarnished status update on testing Tuesday, after the governor announced he would be relaxing some restrictions.
Testing for active cases is still being rationed for only the most serious infections. Testing for antibodies, which is expected to be faster but less conclusive, is not yet widely available.
The Department of State Health Services has an interactive map of both drive-thru and in-clinic testing locations. The state expects to continue to add testing sites in the coming weeks.
Could tighter restrictions return if lots of people get sick with the virus again?
Yes. Scientists are still learning about the virus, and resurgences in Asia, where infection rates had been decreasing, serve as an early warning that people remain at risk.
Because of that, those social-distancing restrictions that were rolled out first, such as travel limitations and bans on mass gatherings, may be lifted last.
The University Interscholastic League has canceled school sporting events for the rest of the spring. The city of Denton already announced that it won’t open recreation centers, the Civic Center Pool or Water Works Park this summer.
Maintaining those kinds of social-distancing measures for a longer period could help as other restrictions are lifted in increments.
So the virus is still out there. How do I protect myself and my family?
You likely have already been practicing this over the past month. But as you venture out more and more, you might also take a moment to plan your excursions and give yourself and retailers extra time to make it all work. Perhaps the lines will be longer than usual at a drive-thru, or a drive-thru service will pop up in an unexpected place along your route somewhere. Or it might not be clear how many other cars in front of a business are also waiting for that curbside service that you are waiting for.
While you’re out, simply continue to keep 6 feet between you and another person. And use a face mask.
Richardson spelled that out on Tuesday, too. Any type of face covering is better than nothing, and some have been very effective.
“When you’re going out, having that face covering is important because it limits the droplet or even an aerosol transmission, and that limitation is important,” he said Tuesday. “When you add a limiting component, and when you add social distancing, I think that’s the best we can do.”