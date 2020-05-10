20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

County officials announced four newly recovered patients and eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the recovered and countywide case totals to 440 and 922, respectively.

Denton County area towns and cities reporting one new case each Sunday include Corinth and Denton, as well as the Denton County portions of Flower Mound, while two new cases were reported in both Fort Worth and Lewisville.

As well, unincorporated portions of Denton County reported one new case Sunday, bringing the cumulative case count to 99.

Meanwhile, nearly 43% of Denton residents who contracted the virus have since recovered.

The active case count rose by four patients on Sunday, increasing the total to 457. No cases reported Sunday were associated with the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the county’s 105 long-term care facilities.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 10

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 922 25
Argyle 1
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 103 2
Celina 1
The Colony 56 1
Copper Canyon 4
Corinth 12
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 38 1
Denton 176 8
DSSLC 54 1
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 41 1
Fort Worth 13
Frisco 55
Hickory Creek 3
Highland Village 12
Justin 2
Krum 7
Lake Dallas 16
Lewisville 108 7
Little Elm 54 1
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 1
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 4
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 12
Unincorporated 99 1

