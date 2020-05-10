County officials announced four newly recovered patients and eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the recovered and countywide case totals to 440 and 922, respectively.
Denton County area towns and cities reporting one new case each Sunday include Corinth and Denton, as well as the Denton County portions of Flower Mound, while two new cases were reported in both Fort Worth and Lewisville.
As well, unincorporated portions of Denton County reported one new case Sunday, bringing the cumulative case count to 99.
Meanwhile, nearly 43% of Denton residents who contracted the virus have since recovered.
The active case count rose by four patients on Sunday, increasing the total to 457. No cases reported Sunday were associated with the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the county’s 105 long-term care facilities.