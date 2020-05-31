Denton County officials announced 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 1,373.
Sunday’s new cases are from Lewisville (5), Denton (3), The Colony (2), Little Elm (1), and the Denton County portions of Flower Mound (1) and Dallas (2), while two cases were reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 235 Denton residents who have contracted the disease, roughly 47%, or 111 individuals, have recovered.
Officials also announced four newly recovered patients, while the active case count increased by 12, bringing the respective totals to 677 and 665.