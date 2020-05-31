20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Denton County officials announced 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 1,373.

Sunday’s new cases are from Lewisville (5), Denton (3), The Colony (2), Little Elm (1), and the Denton County portions of Flower Mound (1) and Dallas (2), while two cases were reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 235 Denton residents who have contracted the disease, roughly 47%, or 111 individuals, have recovered.

Officials also announced four newly recovered patients, while the active case count increased by 12, bringing the respective totals to 677 and 665.

Confirmed COVID 19 cases in Denton County as of May 31, 2020

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,373 31
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 147 4
Celina 1
The Colony 77 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 59 1
Denton 235 10
DSSLC 60 1
Double Oak 11
Flower Mound 54 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 70
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 20
Lewisville 275 7
Little Elm 70 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 12
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 4 1
Trophy Club 15
Unincorporated 144 2

