Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,739 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 5, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,739 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 66,842 448 425 4
Argyle 348 4 2
Aubrey 427 0 1
Bartonville 131 0
Carrollton 6,182 24 41 1
Celina 158 2
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,009 30 12
Copper Canyon 118 0
Corinth 1,756 9 12
Cross Roads 117 1 2
Dallas 660 1 9
Denton 10,486 78 116
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 14 0
Double Oak 224 3
Flower Mound 5,667 29 26
Fort Worth 1,163 9 2
Frisco 4,097 47 36
Hackberry 8 0 1 1
Hebron 89 0
Hickory Creek 400 1 1
Highland Village 1,214 10 8
Justin 482 4 8
Krugerville 122 0 1
Krum 465 0 2
Lake Dallas 648 0
Lakewood Village 41 1
Lewisville 9,242 58 62 1
Little Elm 3,772 33 12 1
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 488 5 2
Oak Point 307 2
Pilot Point 419 5 9
Plano 201 0 8
Ponder 180 1
Prosper 248 5 2
Providence Village 542 3 1
Roanoke 815 7 2
Sanger 721 5
Shady Shores 200 0 2
Southlake 45 0
Trophy Club 1,005 6 1
Unincorporated 9,388 65 41

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!