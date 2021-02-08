Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,712 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 8

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 57,239 610 348 4
Argyle 285 4 2 1
Aubrey 365 2 1
Bartonville 114 3
Carrollton 5,480 50 34
Celina 140 2
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,511 43 11
Copper Canyon 98 2
Corinth 1,500 16 10 1
Cross Roads 101 1 2
Dallas 589 3 7
Denton 9,252 95 85
DSSLC 215 5 3
Dish 8 1
Double Oak 187 3
Flower Mound 4,696 55 24
Fort Worth 953 18 1
Frisco 3,311 31 28 1
Hackberry 6 0
Hebron 81 2
Hickory Creek 341 5 1 1
Highland Village 1,004 9 7
Justin 422 2 7
Krugerville 103 0 1
Krum 407 3 1
Lake Dallas 561 4
Lakewood Village 30 1
Lewisville 8,098 69 54
Little Elm 3,138 30 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 409 5 2
Oak Point 245 2
Pilot Point 342 1 8
Plano 184 1 8
Ponder 134 2
Prosper 202 4 2
Providence Village 444 2 1
Roanoke 684 9 1
Sanger 648 11
Shady Shores 173 1 1
Southlake 40 1
Trophy Club 876 10 1
Unincorporated 7,841 102 35

