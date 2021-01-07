Four more Denton County residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from Denton County Public Health.

They were a Lewisville man in his 40s, a Lewisville man in his 70s, a Corinth man at least 80 years of age and a resident of Carriage House of Denton at least 80 years of age.

DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die from the disease.

Confirmation of their deaths raised the countywide total to 228, according to DCPH. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 372 such deaths in the county by Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday, 92.4% of all staffed intensive care unit beds were occupied across Denton County, and 76.7% of the total inpatient capacity was full.

Both Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton announced this week that no elective surgeries or procedures would take place in the near future due to constraints caused by the pandemic.

Additionally, county health officials confirmed another 686 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That brought the countywide total to 42,095 infected residents by Thursday afternoon, of whom 13,342 were estimated to still be infected.

That was the largest estimated number of concurrently infected residents announced by DCPH over the past 43 weeks, and it amounted to just under 32% of all infections over that same time period.

Of the newly infected residents confirmed Thursday, 92 live in unincorporated Denton County, 80 live in Lewisville, and 73 in Denton.

Denton County public school officials reported another 16 students and five staffers had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

Thee students at Alexander Elementary

One student at Ryan High

One student at Strickland Middle

One student at Crownover Middle

Two students at McMath Middle

One student at Guyer High

One student at L.A. Nelson Elementary

Two students and three staffers at Cross Oaks Elementary

One student at Rodriguez Middle

One staffer at Pecan Creek Elementary

One staffer at Braswell High

Aubrey ISD

Three students at Aubrey High

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 7

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 42,095 686 228 4
Argyle 189 2
Aubrey 256 6 1
Bartonville 88 2
Carrollton 4,128 54 22
Celina 93 2
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,645 42 10
Copper Canyon 64 1
Corinth 1,113 16 5 1
Cross Roads 74 1 2
Dallas 482 3 7
Denton 7,149 73 64 1
DSSLC 188 0 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 138 5
Flower Mound 3,154 69 5
Fort Worth 663 11
Frisco 2,229 50 19
Hackberry 5 1
Hebron 52 0
Hickory Creek 257 3
Highland Village 698 12 6
Justin 351 4 5
Krugerville 72 0 1
Krum 307 4
Lake Dallas 435 6
Lakewood Village 21 0
Lewisville 6,060 80 41 2
Little Elm 2,203 29 7
New Fairview 2 0
Northlake 290 12 1
Oak Point 187 5
Pilot Point 259 6 6
Plano 149 67
Ponder 85 1
Prosper 135 0 1
Providence Village 323 3 1
Roanoke 499 7 1
Sanger 494 5
Shady Shores 136 1 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 647 11
Unincorporated 5,724 92 19

