Four more Denton County residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
They were a Lewisville man in his 40s, a Lewisville man in his 70s, a Corinth man at least 80 years of age and a resident of Carriage House of Denton at least 80 years of age.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die from the disease.
Confirmation of their deaths raised the countywide total to 228, according to DCPH. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 372 such deaths in the county by Thursday afternoon.
As of Thursday, 92.4% of all staffed intensive care unit beds were occupied across Denton County, and 76.7% of the total inpatient capacity was full.
Both Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton announced this week that no elective surgeries or procedures would take place in the near future due to constraints caused by the pandemic.
Additionally, county health officials confirmed another 686 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That brought the countywide total to 42,095 infected residents by Thursday afternoon, of whom 13,342 were estimated to still be infected.
That was the largest estimated number of concurrently infected residents announced by DCPH over the past 43 weeks, and it amounted to just under 32% of all infections over that same time period.
Of the newly infected residents confirmed Thursday, 92 live in unincorporated Denton County, 80 live in Lewisville, and 73 in Denton.
Denton County public school officials reported another 16 students and five staffers had tested positive for the virus by Wednesday. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
Thee students at Alexander Elementary
One student at Ryan High
One student at Strickland Middle
One student at Crownover Middle
Two students at McMath Middle
One student at Guyer High
One student at L.A. Nelson Elementary
Two students and three staffers at Cross Oaks Elementary
One student at Rodriguez Middle
One staffer at Pecan Creek Elementary
One staffer at Braswell High
Aubrey ISD
Three students at Aubrey High