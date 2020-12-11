Another four county residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Friday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
DCPH conducts an epidemiological investigation into each such death, which had resulted in a lag of more than 80 deaths compared with the state’s tally.
The four announced Friday were a Pilot Point man in his 60s, a Carrollton man at least 80 years old, a woman at least 80 years old living in Cross Timbers Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Flower Mound, and a man in his 60s living at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
The man living at the DSSLC was the third resident to die of COVID-19.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die from the disease.
The department had confirmed 165 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the county by Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 250 such deaths by Thursday afternoon.
It’s possible, due to the more rigorous methods employed by DCPH, that some of the 250 wouldn’t be considered caused by COVID-19 by local experts.
Additionally, local health officials confirmed another 886 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Friday afternoon. Those people constituted the largest single-day increase in confirmed local infections reported by DCPH.
The previous record of 716 was confirmed just two days prior.
Of the newly infected locals included in Friday’s report, 142 live in Lewisville, 138 live in Denton, 112 live in unincorporated Denton County, 98 live in Flower Mound, and 82 live in Carrollton.
The countywide total number of infections was 29,463 by Friday afternoon, of whom 8,795 were estimated to still be infected.
The occupancy rate of intensive care units was slightly improved Friday. According to DCPH, 88.5% of staffed ICU beds were occupied across Denton County.
Public school officials in Denton County on Thursday reported an additional 16 students and four staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Hodge Elementary
- Two students at Ryan High
- One student and one staffer at Navo Middle
- One student at Newton Rayzor
- Three students at Braswell High
- One student at Rodriguez Middle
- One staffer at Windle School for Young Children
- One staffer at Strickland Middle
Argyle ISD
- Three students and one staffer at Argyle West Elementary
Lake Dallas ISD
- Two student at Lake Dallas High
- One student at Lake Dallas Middle
- One student at Lake Dallas Elementary