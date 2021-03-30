Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,467 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Four more Denton County residents dead of COVID-19
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 30, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,467 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|71,752
|87
|466
|4
|Argyle
|377
|0
|2
|Aubrey
|466
|1
|1
|Bartonville
|146
|0
|Carrollton
|6,543
|9
|46
|Celina
|173
|0
|Coppell
|21
|0
|The Colony
|4,244
|3
|13
|Copper Canyon
|131
|0
|Corinth
|1,845
|1
|13
|Cross Roads
|131
|0
|2
|Dallas
|705
|0
|9
|Denton
|11,077
|9
|126
|DSSLC
|218
|0
|3
|DISH
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|245
|1
|Flower Mound
|6,083
|15
|28
|Fort Worth
|1,264
|1
|5
|Frisco
|4,612
|1
|36
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|99
|0
|Hickory Creek
|419
|1
|1
|Highland Village
|1,303
|2
|8
|Justin
|514
|0
|9
|Krugerville
|131
|0
|1
|Krum
|494
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|677
|2
|1
|Lakewood Village
|43
|0
|Lewisville
|9,875
|12
|65
|Little Elm
|4,087
|7
|12
|New Fairview
|8
|0
|Northlake
|528
|2
|4
|1
|Oak Point
|335
|0
|Pilot Point
|450
|0
|12
|Plano
|207
|0
|9
|Ponder
|188
|0
|Prosper
|285
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|590
|0
|1
|Roanoke
|887
|2
|2
|Sanger
|763
|0
|2
|Shady Shores
|208
|2
|2
|Southlake
|48
|0
|Trophy Club
|1,092
|2
|1
|Unincorporated
|10,217
|14
|47
|3
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Money Manager - Experts share wealth of information
Spotlight on Cross Roads
Remotely Engaged - Keep up with your local governments
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- 'Words can't express how proud I am of them': Guyer falls to Dallas Jesuit in area round
- Caden Greanead’s dominant pitching leads Denton past Ryan in district play
- Denton County health director: 'Our outbreak is diminishing' as vaccinations expand
- Court records: Denton officer was admin on child exploitation messaging groups
- Denton school board president faces election challenge from nurse and Army vet
- Blotter: Trespassed man allegedly returned to motel, attempted car break-in
- TWU’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs launches $250,00 grant program for women veterans
- Four more Denton County residents dead of COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- Denton County opens coronavirus vaccine waitlist to anyone 16 and older
- Denton cargo bike company owner spent months preparing for 'Shark Tank' appearance airing this week
- Texas' odds for marijuana law reform? Depends on who you ask.
- Effort fails to gain consensus for adopting Denton mask ordinance
- Woman rearrested on murder warrant in Little Elm shooting
- Insight Denton: COVID-19 vaccinations are open to all adults. What now?
- The grocery war is on: H-E-B is making its move into Dallas-Fort Worth
- Denton ISD keeps masks in place, names virtual academy principal
- Pandemic claims another Denton-owned business in The Green Botica
- Court records: Denton officer was admin on child exploitation messaging groups
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.