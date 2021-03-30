Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,467 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 30, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 71,752 87 466 4
Argyle 377 0 2
Aubrey 466 1 1
Bartonville 146 0
Carrollton 6,543 9 46
Celina 173 0
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,244 3 13
Copper Canyon 131 0
Corinth 1,845 1 13
Cross Roads 131 0 2
Dallas 705 0 9
Denton 11,077 9 126
DSSLC 218 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 245 1
Flower Mound 6,083 15 28
Fort Worth 1,264 1 5
Frisco 4,612 1 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 99 0
Hickory Creek 419 1 1
Highland Village 1,303 2 8
Justin 514 0 9
Krugerville 131 0 1
Krum 494 0 2
Lake Dallas 677 2 1
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,875 12 65
Little Elm 4,087 7 12
New Fairview 8 0
Northlake 528 2 4 1
Oak Point 335 0
Pilot Point 450 0 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 285 0 2
Providence Village 590 0 1
Roanoke 887 2 2
Sanger 763 0 2
Shady Shores 208 2 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,092 2 1
Unincorporated 10,217 14 47 3

