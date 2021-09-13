Paramedic Nick Bruckner of the U.S. Forest Service draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine into a hypodermic needle during Denton County's mass vaccination clinic April 22 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Two of the four locals confirmed dead of COVID-19 Monday were in their 40s, according to Denton County Public Health.
The four deaths raise the countywide COVID-19 death toll, as confirmed by DCPH, to 671.
DCPH performs an investigation into each suspected COVID-19 death, so confirmation of such deaths is typically completed well after each individual's actual death.
The department released the following information about the four individuals whose deaths were confirmed Monday:
one Hickory Creek man in his 40s
one Fort Worth woman in her 40s
one Denton man in his 50s
one Denton woman in her 70s
Three adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied across Denton County on Monday, according to DCPH. The majority of those beds were occupied by people fighting COVID-19.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,914 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
