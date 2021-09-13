COVID-19 vaccine
Buy Now

Paramedic Nick Bruckner of the U.S. Forest Service draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine into a hypodermic needle during Denton County's mass vaccination clinic April 22 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. 

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Two of the four locals confirmed dead of COVID-19 Monday were in their 40s, according to Denton County Public Health. 

The four deaths raise the countywide COVID-19 death toll, as confirmed by DCPH, to 671.

DCPH performs an investigation into each suspected COVID-19 death, so confirmation of such deaths is typically completed well after each individual's actual death. 

The department released the following information about the four individuals whose deaths were confirmed Monday:

  • one Hickory Creek man in his 40s
  • one Fort Worth woman in her 40s
  • one Denton man in his 50s
  • one Denton woman in her 70s

Three adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied across Denton County on Monday, according to DCPH. The majority of those beds were occupied by people fighting COVID-19.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,914 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 13, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,914 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 94,032 805 671 4
Argyle 517 0 5
Aubrey 704 13 6
Bartonville 187 0 1
Carrollton 8,485 63 65
Celina 254 9
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,434 40 19
Copper Canyon 168 2 3
Corinth 2,516 26 16
Cross Roads 187 3 2
Dallas 850 1 11
Denton 14,682 141 172 2
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 18 0
Double Oak 334 1 1
Flower Mound 8,026 76 40
Fort Worth 1,634 13 9 1
Frisco 5,258 5 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Hebron 150 1
Hickory Creek 581 12 3 1
Highland Village 1,756 14 11
Justin 690 12 12
Krugerville 199 1 1
Krum 653 4 2
Lake Dallas 927 15 5
Lakewood Village 68 0
Lewisville 12,922 122 101
Little Elm 5,419 37 15
New Fairview 17 0
Northlake 739 10 4
Oak Point 440 2 1
Pilot Point 598 11 14
Plano 216 0 12
Ponder 269 2
Prosper 352 0 2
Providence Village 829 6 2
Roanoke 1220 20 3
Sanger 1036 14 7
Shady Shores 278 6 2
Southlake 52 0 1
Trophy Club 1,399 14 5
Unincorporated 13,710 109 72

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!