Health workers assist patients driving in for COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage in May.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Four more county residents have died from COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement by Denton County Public Health.

They were a Lewisville man in his 50s, a Lewisville woman in her 50s, a Denton man in his 60s and a woman older than 80 living in The Colony.

DCPH does not release further identifying information for people who die from COVID-19.

Roughly 13.4% of the 142 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by DCPH by Tuesday afternoon were people younger than 60. None of them were younger than 40.

The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 185 COVID-19 deaths in the county by Monday evening.

DCPH on Tuesday also confirmed another 209 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Thirty-six of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 34 live in Denton and another 34 live in Lewisville.

As of Tuesday, a total of 18,599 county residents have tested positive for the virus over the past eight months, 3,443 of whom were estimated to still be infected.

Nearly half — 20 out of 42 — of all Denton ISD’s campuses reported at least one case Monday.

Local public school officials on Monday reported another 27 students and 15 staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD:

  • Five students and one staffer at Denton High
  • Two students at Ryan High
  • Two students at Strickland Middle
  • One student at McMath Middle
  • Three students at Guyer High
  • One student and one staffer at Hawk Elementary
  • One student at Fred Moore High
  • One student and one staffer at Ryan Elementary
  • Three students and one staffer at Nelson Elementary
  • One student at Harpool Middle
  • One student and one staffer at Cross Oaks Elementary
  • One student at E.P. Rayzor Elementary
  • One student at Myers Middle
  • One staffer at Bell Elementary
  • Three staffers at Paloma Creek Elementary
  • One staffer at Ginnings Elementary
  • One staffer at Rivera Elementary
  • One staffer at McNair Elementary
  • One staffer at Houston Elementary
  • One staffer at Newton Rayzor Elementary

Argyle ISD:

  • Four students at Argyle High

Sanger ISD:

  • One staffer at Sanger High

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 10

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 18,599 209 142 4
Argyle 85 0
Aubrey 115 1 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,877 24 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 12 0
The Colony 1,192 12 8 1
Copper Canyon 21 0
Corinth 424 7 2
Cross Roads 25 1
Dallas 359 1 6
Denton 3,428 34 42 1
DSSLC 150 0 2
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 54 0
Flower Mound 1,127 14 1
Fort Worth 260 1
Frisco 1,048 10 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 27 1
Hickory Creek 92 2
Highland Village 237 1 4
Justin 81 3
Krugerville 22 0 1
Krum 115 3
Lake Dallas 186 0
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,820 34 19 2
Little Elm 980 9 6
Northlake 78 0 1
Oak Point 78 2
Pilot Point 160 1 1
Plano 43 0
Ponder 35 0
Prosper 68 0 1
Providence Village 111 2
Roanoke 177 4 1
Sanger 197 2
Shady Shores 49 0 1
Southlake 12 0
Trophy Club 232 4
Unincorporated 2,534 36 12

