Four more county residents have died from COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement by Denton County Public Health.
They were a Lewisville man in his 50s, a Lewisville woman in her 50s, a Denton man in his 60s and a woman older than 80 living in The Colony.
DCPH does not release further identifying information for people who die from COVID-19.
Roughly 13.4% of the 142 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by DCPH by Tuesday afternoon were people younger than 60. None of them were younger than 40.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 185 COVID-19 deaths in the county by Monday evening.
DCPH on Tuesday also confirmed another 209 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Thirty-six of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 34 live in Denton and another 34 live in Lewisville.
As of Tuesday, a total of 18,599 county residents have tested positive for the virus over the past eight months, 3,443 of whom were estimated to still be infected.
Nearly half — 20 out of 42 — of all Denton ISD’s campuses reported at least one case Monday.
Local public school officials on Monday reported another 27 students and 15 staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD:
- Five students and one staffer at Denton High
- Two students at Ryan High
- Two students at Strickland Middle
- One student at McMath Middle
- Three students at Guyer High
- One student and one staffer at Hawk Elementary
- One student at Fred Moore High
- One student and one staffer at Ryan Elementary
- Three students and one staffer at Nelson Elementary
- One student at Harpool Middle
- One student and one staffer at Cross Oaks Elementary
- One student at E.P. Rayzor Elementary
- One student at Myers Middle
- One staffer at Bell Elementary
- Three staffers at Paloma Creek Elementary
- One staffer at Ginnings Elementary
- One staffer at Rivera Elementary
- One staffer at McNair Elementary
- One staffer at Houston Elementary
- One staffer at Newton Rayzor Elementary
Argyle ISD:
- Four students at Argyle High
Sanger ISD:
- One staffer at Sanger High