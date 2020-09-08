20200519_drc_news_COVIDTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist patients driving in for COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage in May.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Public Health Tuesday confirmed four more locals have died from COVID-19.

Their deaths bring the countywide total to 105, according to DCPH.

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed an additional 31 such deaths by Tuesday evening.

The four residents were a Denton woman older than 80 who lived at The Vintage Health Care Center, a Dallas woman in her 50s, a Carrollton woman older than 80 and a man in his 70s from unincorporated Denton County.

County health officials do not release further identifying information.

About 11% of locals who have died from COVID-19 were younger than 60, according to DCPH.

DCPH also announced another 127 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. They bring the countywide total to 10,766, of whom 1,660 were estimated to be infected Tuesday.

Twenty-six of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 24 live in Lewisville, 13 live in unincorporated Denton County and 12 live in Carrollton.

School districts in Denton County did not report any further virus cases to county health officials Tuesday. Three students were reported infected on Thursday, and one staff member’s infection was reported Sept. 1.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at

@MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 8

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 10,766 127 105 4
Argyle 49 2
Aubrey 69 0 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1,156 12 16 1
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 702 9 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 240 2 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 290 2 6 1
Denton 2,078 26 31 1
DSSLC 99 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 623 9 1
Fort Worth 156 2
Frisco 408 1 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 9 3
Hickory Creek 50 1
Highland Village 128 3 3
Justin 38 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 137 3
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,709 24 17
Little Elm 561 4 5
Northlake 47 1 1
Oak Point 36 1
Pilot Point 99 0 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 25 1 1
Providence Village 62 0
Roanoke 90 4 1
Sanger 120 2
Shady Shores 32 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 119 1
Unincorporated 1,402 13 7 1

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!