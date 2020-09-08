Denton County Public Health Tuesday confirmed four more locals have died from COVID-19.
Their deaths bring the countywide total to 105, according to DCPH.
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed an additional 31 such deaths by Tuesday evening.
The four residents were a Denton woman older than 80 who lived at The Vintage Health Care Center, a Dallas woman in her 50s, a Carrollton woman older than 80 and a man in his 70s from unincorporated Denton County.
County health officials do not release further identifying information.
About 11% of locals who have died from COVID-19 were younger than 60, according to DCPH.
DCPH also announced another 127 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. They bring the countywide total to 10,766, of whom 1,660 were estimated to be infected Tuesday.
Twenty-six of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 24 live in Lewisville, 13 live in unincorporated Denton County and 12 live in Carrollton.
School districts in Denton County did not report any further virus cases to county health officials Tuesday. Three students were reported infected on Thursday, and one staff member’s infection was reported Sept. 1.