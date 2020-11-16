Four more county residents have died of COVID-19, according to a Monday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
They were a Carrollton man in his 60s, a Cross Roads man in his 60s, a Denton man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s living in unincorporated northeast Denton County.
DCPH had tied the deaths of 146 county residents directly to COVID-19 by Monday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services, due to a difference in methodology that allows it to move quicker, had confirmed 195 such deaths in the county by Monday morning.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die of the disease.
Additionally, the number of new cases reported Monday among county residents broke the record for the largest reported increase — the fourth time that record has been broken over the past two weeks.
County health officials confirmed another 335 people had tested positive for COVID-19 by Monday afternoon, surpassing the record of 293 set on Wednesday last week.
That announcement brought the total number of confirmed infections to 19,908, of whom 3,988 people were estimated to still be infected.
The number of people concurrently infected with the disease also set a new record Monday, as it has become a near-daily phenomenon over the past few weeks.
Sixty-three of the newly infected county residents confirmed Monday live in Denton, 57 live in Lewisville, and 43 live in unincorporated Denton County.
In a letter sent Monday afternoon, Good Samaritan Society Denton Village reported four of its staff members had tested positive for the virus, but officials said they planned to do more testing later in the day.
Public school officials around the county reported an additional 89 students and 37 staffers have tested positive for the virus. Thirteen of those students and three of the staffers were reported Friday. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Denton High
- Four students at Ryan High
- One student at Crownover Middle
- Three students at Guyer High
- One student at the Ann Windle School for Young Children
- One staffer at Ginnings Elementary
Argyle ISD
- Two students and one staffer at Argyle High
- One student at Argyle Middle
Ponder ISD
- One staffer at Ponder Junior High