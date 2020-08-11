Denton County Public Health has confirmed four more locals have died from COVID-19.
Tuesday’s announcement is the largest number of deaths attributed to the disease confirmed in a single day in Denton County.
They were a Lewisville man in his 60s, a Highland Village woman older than 80 living at Rambling Oaks Courtyard Assisted Living Residence, a Highland Village man in his 40s and a Carrollton woman in her 70s living at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. None of the victims has been identified publicly.
Their deaths bring the countywide toll to 66 as confirmed by DCPH. Due to a difference in tracking methodology, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 91 such deaths in Denton County by Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, and based on DCPH data, only seven of the people confirmed dead from COVID-19 in the county were younger than 60.
The county health department also confirmed another 122 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 during the 24-hour period ending Tuesday afternoon. That brings the countywide total to 7,867, 2,953 of whom were estimated to be actively infected Tuesday.
Denton and Lewisville were hardest hit by new infections, according to the announcement. Denton had 27 more residents test positive for the virus, and Lewisville had 20.