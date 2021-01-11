Virus Outbreak

An electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, in orange. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Four more Denton County residents have died of COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health.

A woman older than 80 in Plano, a man over 80 in Lewisville, a Denton man in his 50s and a man in his 70s who lived at Good Samaritan Society Denton Village were confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

Their deaths bring the total number reported by DCPH to 237. The state's Department of Health and Human Services, which uses different protocols than the county, has reported 393 total fatalities in Denton County due to COVID-19. 

The local health department also confirmed another 473 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, after not reporting testing results Sunday. 

There were 68 new cases reported in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 63 in Lewisville, 59 in Denton and 47 in Flower Mound.

Of the 43,580 cases reported in the county since the pandemic began last year, 13,367 remain symptomatic. 

Adult ICU capacity remains above 90%, with 87 ICU beds occupied and eight staffed beds available. Overall, total inpatient occupancy across county hospitals is 74%. The day also marked the most COVID-19 occupied beds ever, 235. 

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 11

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 43,580 473 237 4
Argyle 198 0
Aubrey 271 6 1
Bartonville 89 0
Carrollton 4,273 39 22
Celina 96 0 1
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,758 38 10
Copper Canyon 65 1
Corinth 1,144 11 5
Cross Roads 77 0 2
Dallas 487 0 7
Denton 7,319 59 66 2
DSSLC 193 1 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 148 3
Flower Mound 3,291 47 7
Fort Worth 687 6
Frisco 2,343 35 19
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 55 2
Hickory Creek 263 1
Highland Village 733 14 6
Justin 356 2 5
Krugerville 78 2 1
Krum 319 3
Lake Dallas 442 2
Lakewood Village 22 0
Lewisville 6,252 63 45 1
Little Elm 2,298 31 7
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 298 4 1
Oak Point 189 0
Pilot Point 263 2 6
Plano 163 1 1 1
Ponder 89 1
Prosper 140 1 1
Providence Village 341 8 1
Roanoke 526 10 1
Sanger 502 2
Shady Shores 140 2 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 674 8
Unincorporated 5,939 68 19

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!