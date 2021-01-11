Four more Denton County residents have died of COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health.
A woman older than 80 in Plano, a man over 80 in Lewisville, a Denton man in his 50s and a man in his 70s who lived at Good Samaritan Society Denton Village were confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
Their deaths bring the total number reported by DCPH to 237. The state's Department of Health and Human Services, which uses different protocols than the county, has reported 393 total fatalities in Denton County due to COVID-19.
The local health department also confirmed another 473 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, after not reporting testing results Sunday.
There were 68 new cases reported in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 63 in Lewisville, 59 in Denton and 47 in Flower Mound.
Of the 43,580 cases reported in the county since the pandemic began last year, 13,367 remain symptomatic.
Adult ICU capacity remains above 90%, with 87 ICU beds occupied and eight staffed beds available. Overall, total inpatient occupancy across county hospitals is 74%. The day also marked the most COVID-19 occupied beds ever, 235.