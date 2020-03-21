Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday at the Denton State Supported Living Center, with one being a case from Friday's update, according to Denton County Public Health.
The patient confirmed Friday was a man in his 50s. The other three are patients in their 60s. The three new cases brings the countywide total to 18 and citywide to five.
“Our team is working alongside Denton State Supported Living Center to implement additional infection prevention and control measures to protect the residents and staff,” said Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, in a news release.
DCPH said no additional identifying information would be released. As of March 6, the Denton center houses 443 residents and has 1,478 employees.
Texas' state supported living centers house people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have behavioral problems or are medically fragile, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
“[Texas Health and Human Services] restricted visitation to all state supported living centers and suspended community outings for residents on March 13, 2020, in addition to routinely screening staff, residents, and any essential visitors earlier this month according to CDC guidelines," said Scott Schalchlin, associate commissioner for State Supported Living Centers, in the release. “HHS restricted visitation to all state supported living centers and suspended community outings for residents on March 13, 2020, in addition to routinely screening staff, residents, and any essential visitors earlier this month according to CDC guidelines.”