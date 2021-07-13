Denton County Public Health Tuesday confirmed another four locals had died of COVID-19.
Confirmation of their cause of death raised the local COVID-19 death tally to 628 by DCPH’s count.
The deceased were a Corinth man in his 70s, a Denton man in his 60s, a Justin man in his 50s and a man older than 80 who lived in unincorporated southwest Denton County.
DCPH does not release further information about those who die of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 781 such deaths in Denton County by the same time Tuesday, but DCPH has repeatedly explained local procedures for confirming deaths are more accurate at the cost of speed.
The local number of people actively infected with the coronavirus also rose Tuesday, which marked the fifth consecutive reporting day with active case increases.
Denton County saw active infection numbers decrease from May 11 until July 7.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,683 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.