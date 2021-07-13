Denton County Public Health Tuesday confirmed another four locals had died of COVID-19.

Confirmation of their cause of death raised the local COVID-19 death tally to 628 by DCPH’s count.

The deceased were a Corinth man in his 70s, a Denton man in his 60s, a Justin man in his 50s and a man older than 80 who lived in unincorporated southwest Denton County.

DCPH does not release further information about those who die of COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 781 such deaths in Denton County by the same time Tuesday, but DCPH has repeatedly explained local procedures for confirming deaths are more accurate at the cost of speed.

The local number of people actively infected with the coronavirus also rose Tuesday, which marked the fifth consecutive reporting day with active case increases.

Denton County saw active infection numbers decrease from May 11 until July 7.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,683 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 13, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,683 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 77,665 109 628 4
Argyle 413 1 5
Aubrey 530 1 4
Bartonville 154 0 1
Carrollton 7,113 8 63
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,547 3 18
Copper Canyon 136 0 3
Corinth 2,004 2 15 1
Cross Roads 144 0 2
Dallas 749 0 10
Denton 11,913 14 163 1
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 273 1
Flower Mound 6,618 14 38
Fort Worth 1,378 1 8
Frisco 4,963 4 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 453 1 2
Highland Village 1,425 2 11
Justin 553 1 12 1
Krugerville 144 1 1
Krum 535 1 2
Lake Dallas 731 2 3
Lakewood Village 47 0
Lewisville 10,634 11 94
Little Elm 4,414 6 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 588 0 4
Oak Point 363 1 1
Pilot Point 474 2 14
Plano 212 1 12
Ponder 193 0
Prosper 309 0 2
Providence Village 657 1 2
Roanoke 971 1 3
Sanger 808 0 7
Shady Shores 233 5 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,168 1 5
Unincorporated 11,189 23 61 1

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!