Fostering a love of books during a pandemic

PROVIDENCE VILLAGE — Second graders filed into the Providence Elementary School library Tuesday morning, largely abiding by the ritual silence known in libraries the world over.
Masks pulled across their noses and mouths, the students dropped the week's books into a designated box for later cleaning.
The line lurched forward until each outstretched hand had a squirt of hand sanitizer, then they made their ways toward one of numerous colorful dots spread in a grid across a library corner.
They settled into the reading nook walled off by bookshelves and waited expectedly as Ami Ware took her place among them with the day's book: The Great Santa Stakeout.
Ware, a library media specialist, asked her audience if anybody knew what a "stakeout" was. An enthusiastic "yes" emerged from the crowd of noes.
When asked, one second-grade boy ventured a guess: "It means where you like steak outside of the grill."
Ware applauded his guess but offered the correct definition before cracking the picture book open.
She was soon swiveling back and forth in her chair to show the spread-out flock of children the pictures on each page. She tilted her head back in exaggerated laughter, stage whispered and gasped along with the story's action.
While long a trick of the trade for adults trying to get kids into a story, Ware said she's had to practice how to convey a book's emotions through her mask.
The skill has served her well when in close quarters, but she said she sometimes opts for a clear face shield when she travels into classrooms where students remain distanced and at their desks.
Her custom face shield has Harry Potter glasses drawn on outlining her eyes below the now-mythical lightning bolt scar drawn in gold. An arch of words toward the shield's base asks students what they're reading.
She takes a rolling cart with some preselected options for students when she visits classes directly. Fourth and fifth graders, on the other hand, are allowed to place holds on books they then pick up on Thursdays and Fridays.
Then, of course, some classes head into the library to make their weekly selections. Tuesday's group of second graders fell into that category.
Students' grid-like seating pattern began to disintegrate as soon as Ware finished up with The Great Santa Stakeout. Some wiggled off their dots or positioned themselves to quickly stand while competing to be the most quiet and well behaved in hopes they might be selected as one of the first to pick out their book.
Ware had previously pulled age-appropriate books and placed them cover out on the shelves lining the reading nook. She calls them the "brave books," a term commandeered from another librarian.
Students, once called upon, carefully selected their book. The library has a strict "you touch it, you take it" policy.
Of all the changes brought by the pandemic, Ware said the lack of browsing in the library came as the biggest surprise.
"I don't know why that one caught me off guard," she said Tuesday after the students had checked out and headed back to class.
Ware described herself as somebody who likes parameters, someone who likes to know where the boundaries are so she can move freely within them. The past several months have instead seen a series of hard and fast rules implemented to keep students and staffers safe.
There's not room for somebody to go rogue and skirt a rule, she said. That could directly harm somebody's health.
For example, she said Providence Elementary works off of a research partnership among several national organizations. The project is stylized as Reopening Archives, Libraries and Museums — or REALM — and it sets out guidelines for how to distribute library books in a safe way during the pandemic.
In practice, that means books dropped into the box in the Providence Elementary library for cleaning spend a week in quarantine from the other books before going back into circulation.
Ware said different campuses across Denton ISD have different procedures, which is true for several of the more granular pandemic policies across the district.
She said procedures seem fairly settled at this point, but she remembered the turbulence and fluidity of this past spring, when classes first went virtual, as one of the most stressful periods of her life.
Despite all they've had to adapt to, she said students seem to cope better with many pandemic changes better than adults.
Like other library specialists, she spent some time in the classroom as a traditional teacher before obtaining her graduate degree and moving into her current role.
It was during her two years as a fourth grade teacher when her mentor asked her what she was reading in her free time.
"I don't have time to do that," she remembered saying.
Her mentor then asked her how she planned to get kids to love books if she didn't make time to read them herself. That interaction grew into a sense of purpose that sent her to grad school and landed her in her current job.
Despite the surface-level changes involving masks, cleaning and social distancing, the library and its goals are remarkably unchanged.
Her goal is to get children to fall in love with books, and it's their teachers' jobs to help get them to the reading level to fully appreciate them.
For some kids, she said, that means getting their hands on the right book at their reading level. Second graders these days are opting for books from the Elephant and Piggie series.
There's also interest in sports books, especially those about football during this time of year. Ware said lots of students request books about the military or military vehicles, which she attributed in part to the large number of military families in the area.
Other children just want to pick out their favorite story from the shelf and hold onto it even if it's above their reading level.
"They just want to hold it and carry it, and that's OK," Ware said. "Maybe Mom and Dad will read it to them."