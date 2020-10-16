In collaboration with the Denton Hunger Coalition, the North Texas Food Bank will be distributing prepared food boxes at First Denton Baptist Church through a minimal-touch distribution process Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9-11 a.m.
The goal, organizers say, is to feed North Texans during difficult times caused by COVID-19. Visitors who arrive do not need proof of identification in order to receive a food box. The serving of food boxes will be first come, first served, and visitors must be in a vehicle in order to receive a food kit.