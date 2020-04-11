The first round of unemployment benefit checks landed in bank accounts this past week for those workers laid off when the COVID-19 crisis began. Other workers are in line to receive benefits soon, while still others may be wondering whether they may be laid off next.
More Texas workers filed for unemployment in the past few weeks than applied all last year, state officials said.
Unofficial numbers for Denton County show 15,177 workers filed for unemployment benefits the last two weeks of March, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. During the same time period last year, fewer than 700 workers filed claims.
That’s a lot of folks juggling bills while we’re social distancing — staying home as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus and keep from overwhelming the health care system.
Here are answers to the five biggest money questions many of us have about managing the family finances for the next few months:
When will I get that $1,200 stimulus check?
Stimulus checks from the Internal Revenue Service for most Americans are on their way, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. A few federal legislators told their constituents that the first transfers should arrive in the next few days. But, by Friday, the IRS plans to roll out a new tool, Get My Payment, on its website so you can track your check's arrival.
If you are set up for electronic funds deposit, the money will drop straight into your bank account. The IRS will mail a letter to your last known address 15 days later to confirm the deposit.
You will get a check only if your adjusted gross income last year was less than $99,000, or $198,000 for couples who filed a joint return. (Earners between $75,000 and $99,000 will receive a reduced amount.) Parents will receive an additional $500 for each child. For example, a married couple with two young children can expect $3,400.
(Special note to full-time undergraduate students: You aren’t eligible for a stimulus check if your parents claimed you as a dependent. Instead, they’ll receive the $500 payment if you are considered a qualifying child.)
You don’t need to do anything to get the stimulus check. Retirees will receive a check the same way they receive their monthly Social Security check. For that reason, be wary of scammers trying to get between you and your money.
Don’t call the IRS if you’ve got a question about your individual circumstances. Review the agency’s FAQ instead and watch for updates at irs.gov.
What about unemployment?
It doesn’t matter whether you had to close your salon, or you’re furloughed or laid off, or your employer just hasn’t scheduled any hours for you to work. If you aren’t working and making any money, you should file for unemployment benefits at twc.texas.gov.
The agency’s website and phone lines are often overwhelmed, but some filers find success getting on the website overnight rather than during the day. In addition, a new staggered call-in system has eased the load on the phone lines. Make sure you know what day and time to call based on your phone’s area code.
Agency officials said filers will receive benefits from the date they were laid off, not the date of filing, so that no one is penalized because the system is overwhelmed.
State unemployment benefits (UI) are calculated based on your reported earnings. State officials have said they should be processing the federal unemployment benefits, known officially as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), beginning next week. When those kick in, self-employed workers, such as hair stylists and massage therapists, will also receive a check.
The federal PUA pays $600 per week between now and the end of July. Officials have said the benefit is supposed to be retroactive to March 29. That may not be enough money to replace earnings for many successful, self-employed workers.
But for someone who was making $500 a week waiting tables, collecting both UI and PUA could mean a bit more money through July. In other words, someone who was making $2,000 per month could expect about $3,440 per month in state and federal unemployment benefits through July.
I wasn't able to save for a crisis. How can I manage now?
Existing and recently formed organizations alike are doing what they can to help locals through the current crisis. In addition, the city and the United Way of Denton County are partnering to beef up the agency's information and referral service. If you've never sought help from the social safety net, whether its applying for benefits or finding help in town, it can be bewildering.
But the United Way team can help. The agency assembled a list of nonprofits people can apply to for assistance during the pandemic.
For example, rental assistance is available through Grace Like Rain, a local nonprofit and ministry.
In partnership with SOS Local, Cross Timbers Church, Vision Ministries, Denton Community Food Center, Giving Hope and Serve Denton, the group is working to provide meals to children from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Vision Ministries, Denton Community Food Center and Cross Timbers Church Denton.
Grace Like Rain announced it would try to have non-perishable food items for adults that stop by. Follow this link to sign up to receive meals: bit.ly/2XjVGky.
Denton Community Food Center also distributes food to locals once per month. During the crisis, those signed up can drive through to pick up food on either Monday or Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. when eligible.
Denton ISD and other surrounding school districts continue to pass out meals Monday-Friday at various locations across the county. A list of DISD’s distribution times and locations can be found at dentonisd.org/meals. An incomplete list of schools providing meals can be found through the Texas Education Agency at txschools.gov/.
Because the program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture in much the same way summer meal programs are, food is available to all children without the need for an ID. This allows non-students to receive food, as well.
The city allocated more money to Interfaith Ministries to boost its program that helps people pay utility bills through either Denton Municipal Electric or TXU Energy. A list of prerequisites and an application form can be found at bit.ly/3c74sGF.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19 while helping their neighbors, residents came together to form Aid Network Denton. Volunteers help by checking in on neighbors and delivering groceries to those who can’t leave the house, among other activities. The network also has a GoFundMe set up to assist those who need monetary help.
Where can I get a job during the crisis?
In order to weather the crisis, many people have turned toward a gig economy that has come under an increased amount of scrutiny for years. Despite worker strikes and calls for companies such as InstaCart to better protect employees, people are forced to do what they can to make ends meet.
Despite an economy on lockdown, essential businesses are still posting jobs and hiring.
If you’re looking for more stable employment, the Texas Workforce Commission maintains a public job posting board at WorkInTexas.com. As of Thursday afternoon, several hundred jobs requiring a variety of skill sets were posted to the board in or near Denton.
How can I be helpful while out of work?
Whether or not you’re still employed, there is a wealth of opportunity for volunteerism during the global pandemic. United Way of Denton County has a working list of area nonprofits seeking volunteers at bit.ly/3c74gHr.
By following the link above for Aid Network Denton, people can sign up to help a true neighbor in a less formal way.
Additionally, Denton County has an online form volunteers can complete to be matched with an opportunity.