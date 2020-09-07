Most Denton ISD students head back to campuses for the first time in six months Tuesday.
They’ll walk into a significantly different environment than they left for spring break in March.
Their return will also mark some of the largest in-person gatherings in Denton County since shelter-in-place orders started to crop up roughly six months ago.
District officials for months have worked on a set of protocols to begin in-person classes as safely as possible, and those protocols have been continually updated over the past several months. Summarized below are some of the more impactful aspects of those protocols as of Friday, Sept. 4.
Visit the district’s protocol page for more detailed information.
Will everybody be masked?
Students of all ages and district employees are expected to wear face coverings while on campus when physical distancing isn’t possible for the time being.
Face coverings include now-traditional face masks, a gaiter or face shields. The district will provide some masks and gaiters.
Those guidelines could change based upon guidance from Denton County Public Health, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Denton ISD’s own rubric for community transmission levels.
The community transmission rubric Friday included positivity rates for virus tests as a delineator between minimal, moderate and substantial transmission. Denton County Public Health stopped using positivity as a factor in its decision making weeks ago when state health officials unloaded a backlog of test results on them, thus skewing the positivity rate going forward.
Other factors in DISD’s transmission levels are the number of cases per capita and case trends. The district would fall somewhere between moderate and substantial community transmission Friday.
Students seeking special accommodations must submit their request to campus administrators.
What will classrooms look like?
Desks and tables will be spread out as much as possible. This will be easier for teachers with fewer students learning in-person.
All middle and high schools will begin Tuesday, Sept. 8, with a hybrid model where students learn face to face on a staggered schedule, which should effectively halve the size of most in-person classes.
Elementary classes with tables instead of desks will have barriers to put up between students.
Communal supplies will be eliminated whenever possible, including blankets and pillows.
What happens if a student is sick?
School nurses will conduct a clinical assessment of students who show COVID-19 symptoms while at school.
The students, assuming a nurse determines them to be ill, will be separated from other students and must be picked up from campus by a parent or guardian within the hour after they are notified.
Students who shared a classroom with the sick student will be moved to another area while people clean the room.
DISD will notify all required health authorities, as well as staff and families, if the student eventually tests positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
According to protocols available Friday: “Decision[s] regarding classroom and/or school closure will be made in collaboration with Denton ISD and local health officials.”
Similar protocols were in place Friday for district employees who are sick.
How will transitions, dismissals and arrivals work?
“Traffic patterns will be established throughout the campus that separates individuals to the greatest extent possible,” according to the online protocols.
Traffic will be one-way when possible, and students will be expected to walk on the far right side of hallways.
Classroom doors will be propped open to cut down the number of people touching them.
Parents and guardians are meant to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms each school day. Campuses will have designated entrances and exits, which will be propped open. Sanitizer will be available for students at entries.
Early student arrivals “are strongly discouraged,” and students will be required to head straight to classrooms upon entry.
Dismissal times will be staggered.
How will students eat breakfast and lunch?
This depends on how many students are on campus on a given day. They might eat spread out in cafeterias or in classrooms.
Meals might be pre-packaged to get students through lines and back to a table quickly. Microwaves won’t be available in cafeterias, but hand sanitizer will.