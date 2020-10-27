Five more Denton County residents died due to COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
All but one of the recently deceased were living in long-term care facilities in Denton County.
Three lived in Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco. Two were women older than 80, and the third was a woman in her 70s.
Another was a man in his 70s who was a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center. He was the second center resident confirmed killed by the disease.
The fifth person was a woman in her 70s living in unincorporated Denton County.
Their deaths bring the countywide total to 123 such deaths, according to DCPH. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had reported 173 such deaths in Denton County by Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, women in Denton County accounted for just over half of the positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 but just under 40% of deaths attributable to the disease.
County residents 60 and older make up roughly 87% of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by DCPH.
DCPH Tuesday also confirmed another 164 locals had tested positive for the virus.
Twenty-nine of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 22 live in Lewisville, 19 live in Denton and 17 live in Carrollton.
DCPH Tuesday had tallied 16,437 people who had tested positive for the virus in Denton county, 2,807 of whom were estimated to still be infected.
Public school officials Monday reported one student at Newton Rayzor Elementary in Denton ISD had tested positive for the virus. Staffers at the district's Strickland Middle, Ryan High and Shady Shores Elementary also tested positive.
One staffer at each of the following had also tested positive, according to reports Monday: Aubrey ISD's Jackie Fuller Elementary, Sanger ISD's Linda Tutt High and Argyle ISD's Argyle High.