DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Fiona Scoggin/For the DRC

Five more Denton County residents have died due to COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.

All but one of the recently deceased were living in long-term care facilities in Denton County.

Three lived in Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco. Two were women older than 80, and the third was a woman in her 70s.

Another was a man in his 70s who was a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center. He was the second center resident confirmed killed by the disease.

The fifth person was a woman in her 70s living in unincorporated Denton County.

Their deaths bring the countywide total to 123 such deaths, according to DCPH. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had reported 173 such deaths in Denton County by Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, women in Denton County accounted for just over half of the positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 but just under 40% of deaths attributed to the disease.

County residents 60 and older make up roughly 87% of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by DCPH.

DCPH on Tuesday also confirmed another 164 locals had tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-nine of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 22 live in Lewisville, 19 live in Denton and 17 live in Carrollton.

By Tuesday, DCPH had tallied 16,437 people who have tested positive for the virus in Denton County, 2,807 of whom were estimated to still be infected.

Public school officials Monday reported one student at Newton Rayzor Elementary School in Denton ISD had tested positive for the virus. Staffers at the district’s Strickland Middle School, Ryan High School and Shady Shores Elementary School also tested positive.

One staffer at each of the following had also tested positive, according to reports Monday: Aubrey ISD’s Fuller Elementary School, Sanger ISD’s Tutt High School and Argyle ISD’s Argyle High School.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 27

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 16,437 164 123 5
Argyle 73 0
Aubrey 101 0 1
Bartonville 43 0
Carrollton 1,681 17 17
Celina 31 1
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,061 7 5
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 370 2 2
Cross Roads 21 1
Dallas 343 1 6
Denton 3,049 19 37
DSSLC 138 0 2 1
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 49 2
Flower Mound 977 14 1
Fort Worth 227 6
Frisco 878 15 9 3
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 0
Hickory Creek 86 0
Highland Village 206 0 3
Justin 64 0
Krugerville 19 0 1
Krum 99 0
Lake Dallas 171 1
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,483 22 17
Little Elm 892 14 6
Northlake 66 2 1
Oak Point 68 1
Pilot Point 154 2 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 28 0
Prosper 64 2 1
Providence Village 98 1
Roanoke 157 2 1
Sanger 176 3
Shady Shores 45 0 1
Southlake 10 0
Trophy Club 200 0
Unincorporated 2,197 29 11 1

